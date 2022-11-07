Amazon, Planet Fitness Team up to Help You Get More Active

If you've been thinking about joining or re-joining the gym and would like a more direct way to keep track of your progress, Planet Fitness and Amazon have a deal you might be interested in.

The fitness franchise has teamed up with the internet retailer to provide a free Halo View fitness tracker (normally $79.99) with a qualifying gym membership. In the news release, VP of Amazon Smart Home and Health, Melissa Cha said, "Like Planet Fitness, Halo celebrates and empowers customers at every stage of their health and wellness journeys."

Amazon

In addition to the tracker, the limited-time offer will also provide you with a full year's Amazon Halo membership (normally $3.99 per month). Though simply purchasing the fitness tracker outright will also provide you with a year-long Halo subscription at no cost. And it's worth noting that while the Halo View will still monitor details like steps, calories, sleep times, and more, there are several features (like Activity and Sleep Scores) that require a subscription to access.

Planet Fitness

With or without a Halo subscription, there's also the Planet Fitness app, which the company says is available to all regardless of membership status. It boasts "more than 1,000 exercises and tutorials," though it's unclear whether any of them are locked behind a PF+ Digital Membership ($5.99 per month) requirement.

This promotion will run from now until Tuesday, November 15. To take part, you have to sign up for the PF Black Card (beginning at $24.99 per month) to receive an email code for your free Halo View, which is redeemable through Amazon.com.