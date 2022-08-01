Amazon Offers Delivery From Local Stores

A few very specific stores are now offering local same-day delivery through amazon, but only in select cities.

Amazon has kicked off a new local same-day delivery program that allows Prime members to order direct from certain shops in their area. So long as they live in the right place and what to buy something from the right store, they can use the website or app to place their order for delivery or pickup.

Aside from currently being limited to a handful of metropolitan areas (Amazon states it's 10+) like Atlanta, GA, and Dallas, TX, the number of participating businesses is also very limited. In fact, there are currently only four brands offering local same-day delivery—Diesel, GNC, PacSun, and SuperDry—with a Sur La Table and 100% Pure being added "in upcoming months."

If you're a Prime member residing in one of the chosen locations, you must purchase what you want from a participating brand's selection on Amazon.com or the Amazon app. A store associate will prepare the order, then an Amazon delivery person will pick it up and bring it to you (or you can get it yourself if you prefer). Whether you choose delivery or pickup, the service is free on orders over $25 and will cost an extra $2.99 if the total is less than $25.

Prime members in select cities such as Washington, D.C., and Jersey City, NJ, can try out the new delivery service starting today. Which stores offer same-day delivery to which cities vary based on location, but Amazon has provided a list covering each currently participating brands.