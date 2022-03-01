Amazon Luna Available for Everyone in the US

Amazon has opened up its Luna game streaming service to everyone in the mainland US, accompanied by new channels, new features, and a bonus for Prime members.

Much has been said about the potential of Luna, and the service has been steadily improving since it first began. Now Amazon is making it available to everyone in the Lower 48, regardless of Prime membership status. Though Prime members do get the benefit of their own channel, which provides a rotating library of games at no extra cost (beyond the Prime membership itself).

Amazon

Two other new channels have been added to Luna as well—the Retro channel and the JackBox Games channel—which each cost $4.99 per month to access. The JackBox Games channel is fairly self-explanatory if you're familiar with the JackBox series of popular party and trivia games like Quiplash and YOU DON'T KNOW JACK. And the Retro channel promises an assortment of classic gaming options like Metal Slug 3 and the Castlevania Anniversary Collection.

An option to use your Android phone or iPhone as a controller when playing on Fire TV has also been added for those who may not have a game controller handy. And live broadcasting to Twitch is an option for Luna users on Fire TV, PC, and Mac.

Amazon

Luna is available to everyone in the mainland US today and can be played on Windows, Mac, Chromebook, iPhones, iPads, Android Phones, Fire TV, and Fire Tablets. However, that availability doesn't extend to Puerto Rico, Hawaii, Alaska, etc.

Prime members can play for free via the special Prime games channel (other channels require individual subscriptions). Otherwise, you can start with a Luna+ subscription for $9.99 per month, though from now until April 1, you can "lock-in founder's pricing" for $5.99 per month.