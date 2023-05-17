News > Smart & Connected Life Amazon Launches 4 New Echo Devices Like Earbuds, Speakers, and More The Auto mount is also now more widely available By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on May 17, 2023 01:45PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Smart & Connected Life AI & Everyday Life News Amazon just announced a handful of new Echo devices to fill your home (and earlobes) with the pleasing dulcet tones of Alexa. First up, there’s the budget-friendly Echo Pop. This is basically a regular Echo speaker but with a new semi-sphere form factor. The Echo Pop boasts a front-facing speaker and includes the newly-manufactured Amazon AZ2 Neural Edge processor. It also has built-in eero for adding 1,000 square feet of coverage to a pre-existing eero network. The compact speaker is available in lavender and teal (among other colors) and costs just $40. Amazon The flagship tablet display Echo Show also gets a refresh with the Echo Show 5. This update is 20 percent faster than the previous generation, thanks to the AZ2 Neural Edge processor, with a brand-new speaker system that prioritizes the bass response. It also ships with a redesigned microphone array for more accurate voice controls. The Echo Show 5 costs $90. The Echo Show 5 Kids is the same basic design as the original but with some family-friendly add-ons. The exterior gets a colorful space-themed paint job, and guardians have access to plenty of parental controls. This display also ships with a two-year guarantee, just in case a kid in your life smears it with jelly or something. The Echo Show 5 Kids edition costs $100. The all-new Echo Buds combine a semi-in-ear design with voice assistant features. These earbuds get 20 hours of listening per charge, thanks to a storage case that doubles as an additional battery. These also feature customizable tap controls, a pair of microphones, multipoint pairing, and a dynamic audio driver. Amazon’s new earbuds cost $50. Finally, the Echo Auto voice-controlled mount is getting a wider release, as it’s launching in eight new countries including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, and the UK. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit