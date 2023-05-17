Amazon Launches 4 New Echo Devices Like Earbuds, Speakers, and More

Amazon just announced a handful of new Echo devices to fill your home (and earlobes) with the pleasing dulcet tones of Alexa.

First up, there’s the budget-friendly Echo Pop. This is basically a regular Echo speaker but with a new semi-sphere form factor. The Echo Pop boasts a front-facing speaker and includes the newly-manufactured Amazon AZ2 Neural Edge processor. It also has built-in eero for adding 1,000 square feet of coverage to a pre-existing eero network. The compact speaker is available in lavender and teal (among other colors) and costs just $40.

Amazon

The flagship tablet display Echo Show also gets a refresh with the Echo Show 5. This update is 20 percent faster than the previous generation, thanks to the AZ2 Neural Edge processor, with a brand-new speaker system that prioritizes the bass response. It also ships with a redesigned microphone array for more accurate voice controls. The Echo Show 5 costs $90.

The Echo Show 5 Kids is the same basic design as the original but with some family-friendly add-ons. The exterior gets a colorful space-themed paint job, and guardians have access to plenty of parental controls. This display also ships with a two-year guarantee, just in case a kid in your life smears it with jelly or something. The Echo Show 5 Kids edition costs $100.

The all-new Echo Buds combine a semi-in-ear design with voice assistant features. These earbuds get 20 hours of listening per charge, thanks to a storage case that doubles as an additional battery. These also feature customizable tap controls, a pair of microphones, multipoint pairing, and a dynamic audio driver. Amazon’s new earbuds cost $50.

Finally, the Echo Auto voice-controlled mount is getting a wider release, as it’s launching in eight new countries including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, and the UK.