Amazon Fire TV Channels Adds Even More Content and Sidebar Navigation

Why pay for TV channels when Amazon will give them to you for free? Sure, you have to watch ads, but they just keep adding more!

Amazon’s Fire TV Channels app is about to offer even more to watch.

When the free streaming service debuted at the start of May, it launched with content from over 400 providers, including ABC News, Fox Sports, America’s Test Kitchen, and more. Today, Fire TV Channels is expanding to add even more content, with Amazon announcing the addition of providers like Variety, Rolling Stone, The Hollywood Reporter, Billboard and Funny or Die, and others.



Amazon Fire TV. Thomas Trutschel / Getty Images

The company is also adding a new sidebar to the Fire TV Channels app that makes it easier to sort through everything you can watch. You can briefly see it in action toward the end of the video Amazon uploaded alongside its announcement post. Some of the categories present on the sidebar are News, Sports, Cooking and Entertainment. There are also dedicated sections for music videos and gaming content.

If you live in the US, you can access Fire TV Channels through Fire TV’s ‘Your Apps & Channels’ menu. You can also launch the service through Alexa. “Once you’ve used the app, you can quickly find it again in the Recently Used Apps row on your Home screen,” Amazon notes, adding Fire TV Channels content is integrated throughout the Fire TV experience. For instance, you can navigate to Fire TV’s Free section to find videos from the app.

Free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) is a growing part of Amazon’s business. Last April, the company rebranded IMDb TV into Freevee and later brought more than 100 Prime Video originals to the service.