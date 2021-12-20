Amazon Banned Itself From Twitch for Breaking the TOS

Twitch, which is owned by Amazon, ended up banning Amazon's Prime España channel from the platform, likely due to a host breaking the Terms of Service on-stream.

The official Spanish Twitch channel for Amazon Prime, Prime España, has been banned from the platform, but not because of a glitch or copyright kerfuffle. While an official explanation hasn't been given by either Twitch or Prime España yet, it does seem likely a host's behavior was the cause.

Sonsedska / Getty Images

According to Dexerto, things began to get a little rowdy towards the end of the channel's Esto Es Un Late stream. As the stream was winging down, Henar Alvarez was heard saying, "We're going for the ban," and "Let's go, they'll ban us," before lifting up her shirt. The camera cut away for a few moments, but Alvarez made a second attempt when it was back on her. After which, the stream abruptly ended, and a "Thank you for watching" title appeared on the screen.

Jerome Tisne / Getty Images

"For those who present as women, we ask that you cover your nipples," Twitch's Community Guidelines on nudity and attire states, "We do not permit exposed underbust. Cleavage is unrestricted as long as these coverage requirements are met."

As of this writing, Prime España is still banned from Twitch. According to Twitch's rules on suspension and banning, since this is Prime España's first offense, it will likely be back up and running within 30 days.