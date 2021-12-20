News > Streaming Amazon Banned Itself From Twitch for Breaking the TOS One of Prime España's live stream hosts 'went for the ban' and got it By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on December 20, 2021 12:43PM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Streaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More Twitch, which is owned by Amazon, ended up banning Amazon's Prime España channel from the platform, likely due to a host breaking the Terms of Service on-stream. The official Spanish Twitch channel for Amazon Prime, Prime España, has been banned from the platform, but not because of a glitch or copyright kerfuffle. While an official explanation hasn't been given by either Twitch or Prime España yet, it does seem likely a host's behavior was the cause. Sonsedska / Getty Images According to Dexerto, things began to get a little rowdy towards the end of the channel's Esto Es Un Late stream. As the stream was winging down, Henar Alvarez was heard saying, "We're going for the ban," and "Let's go, they'll ban us," before lifting up her shirt. The camera cut away for a few moments, but Alvarez made a second attempt when it was back on her. After which, the stream abruptly ended, and a "Thank you for watching" title appeared on the screen. Jerome Tisne / Getty Images "For those who present as women, we ask that you cover your nipples," Twitch's Community Guidelines on nudity and attire states, "We do not permit exposed underbust. Cleavage is unrestricted as long as these coverage requirements are met." As of this writing, Prime España is still banned from Twitch. According to Twitch's rules on suspension and banning, since this is Prime España's first offense, it will likely be back up and running within 30 days. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit