Amazfit's Newest Bips Go Big

With larger screens and better health monitoring

Rob Rich
Rob Rich
Published on June 15, 2022 11:09AM EDT
Jerri Ledford
A pair of new smartwatches, the Bip 3 and Bip 3 Pro, are being added to Amazfit's roster of affordable wrist gadgetry.

According to Amazfit, both the Bip 3 and Bip 3 Pro improve on their predecessors with more health monitoring functions and "ultra-large" color displays. Though it's worth pointing out that the new 1.69-inch screen may be larger than older Bips, but it's still a bit smaller than the 1.77-inch screen on the Apple Watch Series 7.

Bip 3 from behind

Amazfit

Beyond the bigger screen, which Amazfit says is made from 2.5D tempered glass and has a fingerprint-resistant coating, the new watches also have a few internal changes. Both models can monitor blood-oxygen saturation, with results possible within 25 seconds. Both can track heart rates, stress levels, sleep quality, and menstrual cycles. And if they detect elevated stress levels, they can send a reminder to perform a... built-in breathing exercise?

Bip 3 assortment

Amazfit

Amazfit also claims that both versions of Bip 3 can provide up to 14 days of regular use on a full charge and have a water-resistance rating of 5 ATM (i.e., depth up to 50 meters). They also include GPS functionality, which is built-in to the Bip 3 Pro or available via smartphone connection on the Bip 3.

The Bip 3 and Bip 3 Pro should be available globally today, though neither model has popped up in Amazfit's online store just yet. The Bip 3 is available in black, blue, and pink and will set you back $59.99. The Bip 3 Pro offers a slightly different color selection (black, cream, and pink) and is priced at $69.99.

