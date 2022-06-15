News > Smart & Connected Life Amazfit's Newest Bips Go Big With larger screens and better health monitoring By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on June 15, 2022 11:09AM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Smart & Connected Life Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming A pair of new smartwatches, the Bip 3 and Bip 3 Pro, are being added to Amazfit's roster of affordable wrist gadgetry. According to Amazfit, both the Bip 3 and Bip 3 Pro improve on their predecessors with more health monitoring functions and "ultra-large" color displays. Though it's worth pointing out that the new 1.69-inch screen may be larger than older Bips, but it's still a bit smaller than the 1.77-inch screen on the Apple Watch Series 7. Amazfit Beyond the bigger screen, which Amazfit says is made from 2.5D tempered glass and has a fingerprint-resistant coating, the new watches also have a few internal changes. Both models can monitor blood-oxygen saturation, with results possible within 25 seconds. Both can track heart rates, stress levels, sleep quality, and menstrual cycles. And if they detect elevated stress levels, they can send a reminder to perform a... built-in breathing exercise? Amazfit Amazfit also claims that both versions of Bip 3 can provide up to 14 days of regular use on a full charge and have a water-resistance rating of 5 ATM (i.e., depth up to 50 meters). They also include GPS functionality, which is built-in to the Bip 3 Pro or available via smartphone connection on the Bip 3. The Bip 3 and Bip 3 Pro should be available globally today, though neither model has popped up in Amazfit's online store just yet. The Bip 3 is available in black, blue, and pink and will set you back $59.99. The Bip 3 Pro offers a slightly different color selection (black, cream, and pink) and is priced at $69.99. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit