News > Smart & Connected Life Amazfit Launches Attractive Smartwatches That Seriously Track Every Sport Ever Sensors for over 150 sports and fitness activities By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on September 1, 2022 12:20PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Smart & Connected Life Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Wearable company Amazfit has just unveiled a trio of new mini smartwatches with improved technology and striking looks. The watches comprise the latest iteration—fourth-generation for those keeping score—of the GTR and GTS series. All three watch designs share some features, including advanced GPS antenna technology for better geo-positioning, resulting in more accurate location tracking as you exercise. Amazfit Each watch design also boasts a big and bold HD AMOLED display and plenty of advanced sensors to track your health and, more importantly, your sports and fitness goals. These smartwatches are essentially made for outdoor activities, with over 150 tracking modes to suit different sports, including a newly-added sensor to track your golf swing. The watches even keep track of strength training exercises, 25 in total, with algorithms that automatically count repetitions, sets, and rest time. Workout data is easily synced to various platforms, such as Strava and the Adidas Running smartphone app. Though designed for fitness, the new GTR and GTS watches are also quite adept at general health tracking, with an upgraded proprietary BioTracker sensor that keeps an eye on your heart rate, blood-oxygen saturation levels, breathing rate, and even stress levels. Amazfit So what are the differences between the designs? The GTR 4 is round, and the GTS 4 is square. There’s also the GTS 4 Mini which is square but, wait for it, smaller than its bulkier sibling. The Mini also lacks a few tracking modes, with 120 sports available, and includes a standard HD display instead of AMOLED. All three watches are available today, though Europe gets them first. Amazfit says the rest of the world can purchase the trio by the end of the month. The GTS 4 Mini costs around $100, while the GTS 4 and GTR 4 cost twice that. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit