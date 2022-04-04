News > Smart & Connected Life Alphabet Launches Drone Delivery in Dallas-Fort Worth Area Delivers from Walgreens and other partnered stores By Cesar Cadenas Cesar Cadenas Twitter Writer California State University - Long Beach Cesar Cadenas has been writing about the tech industry since 2016 on a variety of topics like cryptocurrency, video games, the latest gadgets, and much more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on April 4, 2022 12:55PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Smart & Connected Life Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More Google parent company Alphabet will launch its drone delivery company, Wing, in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex area on April 7. According to Wing, operations will start small as the drones begin by delivering small products from select stores to the people who live in the nearby cities of Frisco and Little Elm. Not everyone in the Dallas-Fort Worth area will able to use the service on day 1, but Wing does have plans to expand. Wing/Alphabet On launch day, Wing Drones will only deliver four different types of products from four locations: health products from a local Walgreens, ice cream from Blue Bell Creameries, pet medicine from easyvet Veterinarian, and first aid kits from Texas Health. The current model is invite-only, as only a few people in the Dallas-Fort Worth area will be eligible to sign up for drone delivery. These invites will roll out in the coming months as Wing hopes for smooth growth. The drones will be housed in a container adjacent to the business, like the rooftop or parking lot. You place an order online, an employee gathers the order, hooks it up to the drone, and off it goes. The drones fly with a combination of GPS and a pilot of sorts. The drones fly by themselves to their destination but have handlers at Wing HQ overseeing everything. These people step in if something goes wrong during delivery. Wing has expressed interest in expanding into more densely-populated areas around the US but did not indicate when and which cities. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit