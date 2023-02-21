All Nothing Phone Users Can Now Update to OS 1.5 Powered by Android 13

Nothing has been teasing a new operating system for several weeks, and now it is fully available to Phone 1 users.

Nothing OS 1.5 is built out of Android 13, so this doubles as the release of a new operating system and the adoption of a gold-standard framework. This OS update brings plenty to the table to entice new users and increase satisfaction for early Nothing Phone 1 adopters.

Nothing

This starts with performance enhancements like increased background memory to reduce load times (up to 50 percent), a self-repair feature that automatically clears out cache data, and all kinds of bug fixes and improvements to system stability.

But that’s the boring nuts and bolts stuff. The Nothing OS 1.5 update also adds plenty of fun and visual flair. There’s a new official weather app, a redesigned camera interface, new volume sliders, an updated gaming dashboard that reduces clutter and distracting notifications, and a live captioning service that detects speech on the device to generate text automatically.

Customization also receives an upgrade, with more ring tones and sound packs, new color schemes, new wallpapers and lock screens, and plenty of accessible shortcuts for commonly-used apps like the camera, flashlight, and wallet.

How to Get Android 13 on Nothing Phone

Nothing OS 1.5 is available now; you can install it from the Setting page. This is a major update, so expect plenty of more surprises as you explore, such as a new QR reader, enhanced privacy options, a new look for media controls, and much more.