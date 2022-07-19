Alienware Releases First 480Hz Display Gaming Laptop

Alienware has revealed three new gaming laptops, including what it claims is the first 480Hz display ever.

If you've ever been in the market for a gaming laptop, chances are you're at least familiar with Alienware. The Dell offshoot/partner has always focused on video game performance and has turned out quite a few worthwhile pieces of hardware over the years. And now it's added what it's calling an "industry first" 480Hz display—along with a new 16-inch Dell G series laptop—to its lineup.

First up is the Alienware m17 R5 laptop, which is getting a new Radeon RX 6850M XT 12GB GDDR6 GPU configuration thanks to a continued partnership with AMD. According to Alienware, the m17 R5 "claims the throne as the world's most powerful 17-inch AMD Advantage laptop" and offers the most overall power out of the newly-announced models.

Performance aside, Alienware's m17 R5 and the x17 R2 gaming laptops will also have a new Full High Definition (FHD) 480Hz 3ms display panel option, which it says is an industry first. The new 480Hz display can take advantage of several automated adjustment features, like Dolby Vision's dynamic color ranges. It also automatically reduces blue light without affecting overall color accuracy, but in general, it equates to smoother, sharper visuals overall.

Lastly, there's the seemingly physics-defying Dell G16, which Alienware says is its first 16-inch gaming display built into a 15-inch chassis. Essentially, it's meant for anyone who wants a good-sized screen that's still relatively portable and can still handle graphic-intensive games.

Both the Alienware m17 R5 and x17 R2 are available now directly from Dell, starting at $1,599 and $2,249, respectively, though the FHD (1920 x 1080) 480Hz 3ms display option doesn't seem to be available at the moment. The Dell G16 will be available on July 21, starting at $1,399.