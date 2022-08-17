Alienware Finally Solves the Quandary of Where to Store Gaming Headphones

After an intense PC gaming session, you likely plop your headphones on your desk, on a nearby counter, or even on a bed, and none of these represent a perfect solution.

Alienware, however, has just announced a pair of forward-thinking gaming monitors with a feature to address this very issue—retractable headset hangers. Just push a button to slide out the hanger and marvel at finding the ideal place to rest your headphones when they are not in use.

Dell/Alienware

Of course, this isn’t the company’s first gaming monitor rodeo, so this pair of upcoming displays, the 27-inch AW2723DF and 25-inch AW2523HF, are packed with features to suit both competitive and casual players, beyond that nifty headset hanger.

The 25-inch monitor boasts a 360Hz variable refresh rate and 0.5ms gray-to-gray response time, while its bigger sibling features a 240Hz native variable refresh rate and a 280Hz overclocked refresh rate, with a 1ms gray-to-gray response time. Both displays are FreeSync Premium Pro certified, VESA AdaptiveSync certified, and offer support for Nvidia G-sync.

Dell / Alienware

These displays also include plenty of ports, which is a mainstay for Dell-manufactured monitors, including a DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.0, a pair of USB 3.2 Gen 1 inputs, a headphone jack, and an audio output.

It is worth noting that these are not OLED panels, as both iterations ship with LG IPS panels that feature full HD resolutions.

The 25-inch AW2523HF goes on sale first on September 7 for $450. The 27-inch AW2723DF goes on sale on October 6 for $650.