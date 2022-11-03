News > Smart & Connected Life Alexa Gets 'Works With Matter' to Play Nice With Other New Smart Home Devices Maybe soon all your gadgets will work together By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on November 3, 2022 12:13PM EDT Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Smart & Connected Life Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Tech Leaders Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Women in Gaming Today is the official launch day for the multi-company smart home standard Matter, which hopes to simplify how connected devices from different manufacturers interact with one another. To that end, Amazon has announced that they are officially jumping on board the Matter train, creating the new Works With Alexa (WWA) designation for Matter devices. They are bringing cross-platform support to dozens of Echo/Alexa devices in December, though integration will only be possible via Wi-Fi for now. Amazon Controllable devices include Android phones, smart plugs, smart bulbs, smart switches, and more. Controllers include big-league Echo devices, like the Echo Dot, Echo Show, Echo Studio, and Echo Flex. Amazon says Matter/Alexa integration will expand to iOS devices early next year and the company will also increase supported device types. Matter’s associated networking protocol, Thread, will receive Amazon support next year. Amazon has also teamed up with smart lighting expert Sengled to jointly manufacture Matter-compatible products throughout the coming years. This partnership will obviously start with the creation of lighting fixtures. Amazon Why does Matter, well, matter? Once enough companies and products join the standard, you can control any Matter-compatible device from any compatible Matter app. You will never have to re-register a smart home product to get it to work with a new platform. In the case of Amazon, you won’t have to rely exclusively on the Alexa app to control smart home devices, as it can all be done via Matter. Amazon, Google, Apple, and Samsung have all announced they are adopting the platform to varying degrees. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit