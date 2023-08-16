AirTag 2: News and Expected Price, Release Date, Specs; and More Rumors

Apple may have started working on the newest version of its AirTag tracking devices. Here's what we know so far.

When Will AirTag 2 Be Released?

The possibility of Apple developing second-generation AirTags is just a rumor, but we don't expect it to be very soon if they're coming.

Most of the supposition comes from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who says that the success of the current AirTags has inspired Apple to develop a follow-up. Further, this rumor says they will launch in late 2024 and possibly work with the upcoming Apple Vision Pro headset (due in early 2024).

The full post says,

Prediction update:

1. AirTag 2 will likely go to mass production in 4Q 24.

2. I believe that spatial computing is a new ecosystem that Apple wants to build, using Vision Pro as the core to integrate other devices, including AirTag 2.

The critical word here is "prediction," meaning no evidence supports this; it's just what the predictor thinks will happen.

LeaksApplePro on X (formerly Twitter) has a different prediction, saying the new AirTags will come out in 2025. However, this source has a less successful track record than other analysts, so we're less likely to take this guess at face value.

Lifewire's Release Date Estimate If AirTag 2 happens, late 2024 sounds like as good a time as any.

AirTag 2 Price Rumors

When Apple releases an updated product version (e.g., the Apple Watch), the new one often comes out at the same price as the old one. Then, the outdated version gets a price cut until all supplies are gone. This tactic would make sense for AirTags, which would likely only get minor upgrades over the current line.

In this case, they'd launch for $29 each or $99 for a pack of four. Original AirTags would probably fall to $19 each while they last.

Pre-Order Information

Apple will announce pre-order information once the AirTag 2 is official.

AirTag 2 Features

AirTags already have a pretty basic function: You attach them to something easily misplaced and then use your iPhone to help you locate it. We don't see many ways to iterate, but LeaksApplePro claims that one of the new features will be "3D Precision Finding."

We assume this means the Find My App will be more spatially accurate about where your lost AirTag is, giving you a better idea of whether it's on the floor or a table, for example. You may get an AR view that gives you a real-time "blip" in your environment where the AirTag has been detected. We don't know anything, but that would be an evolution worthy of new hardware.

AirTag 2 Specs and Hardware

Regarding specs for a new series of AirTags, we could see two significant updates Apple could make. First is size: Apple could make them smaller and lighter to increase their usefulness and make them less intrusive. But depending on what hardware goes in there (perhaps an updated U2 chip), they could also end up slightly larger.

Apple could also make AirTag 2 more durable and waterproof. The current AirTag is rated IP67, meaning it can sit in up to a meter of water for 30 minutes. Apple could aim for the IP68 rating of the iPhone 14 series, which makes them resistant up to six meters.

While AirTags are a more utilitarian device, we could also see Apple offering them in more colors. Current AirTags have multicolored cases and holders, but the tags only come in silver.

The Latest News About the AirTag 2

