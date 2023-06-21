How AirPods Already Do AR Way Better Than Apple's Vision Pro

Augmented reality is much better suited to audio than video.

Hearing is already an ambient sense.

The AirPods Pro 2 are getting a bunch of new AR features in this fall's iOS 17.

The big news right now is Apple's augmented reality (AR) spatial computing platform, the Vision Pro headset. It's an incredible piece of gear, an engineering masterpiece designed to let you seamlessly mix the real world with computer-generated visuals. It also blocks your vision, weighs on your head, lasts a maximum of two hours on battery, will cost $3,500, and is frankly impractical. But we already have amazing AR in the form of your AirPods, and it's about to get even better.

"One major advantage of audio AR is its ability to convey information without obstructing the user's vision," software engineer Vladislav Bilay told Lifewire via email. "This can be especially problematic in situations where maintaining situational awareness is crucial, such as when walking or driving. In contrast, audio AR delivers information through sound, allowing users to receive relevant data while keeping their eyes focused on their surroundings."

AR Is Less Intrusive in Audio

Audio is an ambient sense. You don't have to turn towards a sound to hear it. If somebody moves behind you during a conversation, you don't stop hearing them. You can pay full attention to something and still hear the phone ring in another room, and so on. This makes it very well suited to augmented reality.

Take, for example, a simple audio museum tour, the most basic of AR experiences. As you look at that painting, a voice tells you about it. With visual, Goggle-based AR, it would float a text box near or over the top of the painting, and you'd have to stop looking at the painting to read it. This happens in reverse, of course, but with audio, your music just becomes a nice background to any momentary announcements.

Unlike video AR, which kind of hogs your attention, audio AR is like gently walking into a forest and letting it guide you.

"The thing about audio AR is it plunges you right into the scene without feeling overwhelmed. Unlike video AR, which kind of hogs your attention, audio AR is like gently walking into a forest and letting it guide you," former music and video producer and creator of AR meditation and wellness soundtracks Michelle Justice told Lifewire via email.

We already have lots of built-in AirPods AR, from Siri reading out incoming messages to the Conversation Boost that does what it sounds like it does. And simple music or podcast playback is also AR, along with Apple's walking workouts with celebrity vocal tracks.

Plus, a pair of AirPods is cool and can be kept in a pocket when you're not wearing them.

"Audio AR is ubiquitous given its discreet form factor is less intrusive than visual hardware," XR designer Adriana Vecchioli told Lifewire via email. "[W]hen I worked on Google Glass projects, we found out that an obstacle to adoption was that wearing Google Glass instantly gave you a perceived social identity, whereas wearing AirPods doesn't necessarily dictate your style."

AR Features Coming to AirPods Pro 2

This all might sound a bit dull, mostly because it is old, proven tech that just works, not the new hotness. But in iOS 17, launching this fall, the AirPods Pro 2 are getting a whole bunch of great new AR features, ones which—unlike anything we've seen in the Vision Pro so far—are genuinely useful every day.

Adaptive Audio is like the current transparency mode, only whenever anything loud happens—a kettle boiling, a track passing in the street—it immediately blocks out the sound with noise canceling.

Couple this with the new Conversation Awareness feature, which detects when you are talking to somebody, lowers the volume of your music, and enhances voices. It could actually be easier to hear people while wearing your AirPods.

And how about Personalized Volume, which mixes AI with AR and "uses machine learning to understand environmental conditions and listening preferences over time to automatically fine-tune the media experience," according to Apple's press release.

AirPods Pro already have plenty of handy capabilities, like using noise-canceling to shut out your neighbor's party when you want to sleep and protecting your hearing at concerts. Apple's Vision Pro might end up being the future of computing, but the AirPod Pro are already the ruler of augmented reality.