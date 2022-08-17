News > Smart & Connected Life Airbnb Unleashes Bizarre 'Anti-Party Technology' on Unsuspecting Party People Fight for your right… to party? By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on August 17, 2022 11:18AM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Smart & Connected Life Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Parties are great fun for participants, though not quite as fun for hosts, and this is exponentially true for Airbnb hosts who are at risk for serious property damage, among other concerns. Airbnb has had enough of all this blatant revelry, and they just announced "anti-party technology" to stop it. That's right. Throwing reckless parties at your latest Airbnb pad is about to be a thing of the past. In other words, you don't have to go home, but you can't stay here. Thomas Barwick / Getty Images Here's how the tech works. Airbnb has integrated a number of algorithms into the booking platform. These algorithms identify "high-risk reservations" by looking at review histories, the distance to the listing, weekend stays, length of time on the platform, and many other factors. If a reservation pulls up a red flag, it may disallow the guest to book a whole home, though it will still allow a stay in a private room where the homeowner is more likely to be present. This technology has been in place in Australia as a beta pilot program since October. The company says it has seen a 35 percent drop in "unauthorized parties" and related incidents. "We anticipate that this new system will help prevent more bad actors on our platform while having less of a blunt impact on guests who are not trying to throw a party," Airbnb wrote in a blog post. The move is part of a larger total ban on parties throughout the platform. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit