Deepfake Audio Powered By AI Can Fool You—Here's Why You Should Care

New research shows that audio deepfakes can fool most people.

Deepfakes can destabilize elections and lead users to mistrust facts.

Some deepfakes are used for audiobooks and to send personalized notes.

You can't trust the words you hear, thanks to advances in artificial intelligence (AI).

A recent study shows that deepfaked audio can deceive human listeners approximately 25 percent of the time. It's part of a growing wave of AI-generated deepfakes causing concerns about distinguishing fact from fiction.

"It used to be that 'seeing is believing,'" Nasir Memon, an IEEE Fellow, and Professor of Computer Science and Engineering at NYU Tandon, told Lifewire in an email interview. "Now, with deepfakes, that is no longer true. The notion of identity is important in society. Identity is essential for communicating and collaborating with other people, and we associate identity with audio features."

Deepfakes That Fool Users

Audio deepfakes are apparently getting harder to detect. In the study conducted at the University College London, over 500 volunteers reviewed a combination of deepfaked and genuine voices in English and Mandarin. Some participants had prior exposure to deep-faked voice samples to aid identification. On average, participants correctly identified the deepfakes 73 percent of the time, regardless of their training.

"Audio deepfakes can be very convincing and are already improving every day," Shawn Surber, Senior Director of Technical Account Management at the cybersecurity firm Tanium said in an email. "As AI technology advances, this figure is likely to climb, increasing the potential risks associated with deepfake impersonations."

Cybercriminals can use deepfake audio to create fictitious identities that can be difficult to trace, Stuart Wells, an identity verification expert and the Chief Technology Officer at Jumio Corporation, said via email. Also, the criminal can perform account takeovers threatening the security of bank accounts, business email accounts, and more belonging to existing users.

"To an unsuspecting victim, deepfake audio can be difficult to detect, but when analyzed by machine learning models designed for that purpose, it is far from indistinguishable from human-generated speech," he added. "Through estimating the anatomy that creates speech, it is possible to identify the origin, whether human or machine."

Another danger of audio deepfakes is political interference through destabilizing or derailing elections, Memon noted.

"Nixon was essentially impeached based on voice recordings, for example," he added. "Those were real recordings, but you can imagine what would be possible with deepfake audio."

Deepfake Audio Might Not Doom Us

Not all deepfake audio is necessarily ill-intentioned. For example, you could use it "to record yourself saying something like 'I love you' to a loved one as a surprise gift," Mac Steer, the owner of the tech company Simify said in an email.

Google Play and Apple Books utilize AI-generated voices for their audio content. Publishers on Google Play can create auto-narrated audiobooks as long as they own the rights to the audiobook and opt for auto-narration.

The problem of deepfake audio will grow, including in political communication, John V. Pavlik, a Professor of Journalism and Media Studies at Rutgers University, predicted in an email. He said deepfake audio will likely become common online, especially on social and interactive media.

"Persons will need to maintain a constantly critical perspective," he added. "And whenever they encounter something suspicious, it will be necessary to assume it is a deepfake until its authenticity can be verified separately and independently, typically via trusted news media sources."

But there's hope that deepfake audio might not doom us to a future of false information. People may not automatically believe deepfake audio about a political actor they favor, especially if it comes from a discredited source, Subramaniam Vincent, the Director of Journalism and Media Ethics at Markkula Center for Applied Ethics at Santa Clara University, noted in an email. He said that even when deepfakes spread, they may only be in online forums that fit the narrative.

"Actual courts of law, or other fact-based procedural institutions that operate with rules and slower speeds of operation are relatively more insulated in their decision-making than participatory crowds online," he added. "In short, expect the cat-and-mouse arms race and deepfake media-based battles to go on, with good actors impacting distribution and bad actors trying to gain on them."