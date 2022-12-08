News > Smart & Connected Life AI-Generated Art Could Be the Next Big Home Decor Trend Created by the infamous DALL-E By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on December 8, 2022 12:12PM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Smart & Connected Life Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Tech Leaders Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Women in Gaming If you want to fill your home with framed pieces that sort of look like actual art, and sort of not, then you are in luck, as an AI-adjacent framing service just launched. An Israeli company called Mixtiles just released the platform Daydream, which “brings AI to interior design” by framing images created by OpenAI’s DALL-E system. DALL-E is the art-generating software suite that creates images based on written text. You’ve likely seen its off-kilter work all over the Internet. Mixtiles Here's how it works. Customers input a text prompt and let the software do the rest. Daydream provides them with several visual styles and variations to choose from. Once you find your perfect image, pick a frame style and color. Mixtiles creates the print and frame and ships it to your door. The company also says that no nails are needed to affix these prints to the wall, with a peel-and-stick design. "The integration of DALL-E with Mixtiles' seamless design process opens the potential for users to easily create AI-generated images that reflect their distinctive tastes and style into the real world," said Peter Welinder, VP of Product and Partnerships at OpenAI. Daydream officially releases today, and the process is rather seamless, taking less than a minute to generate images to choose from in styles such as watercolor and oil painting. Prices range from $15 for small 8" x8" framed prints to $95 for the larger 20" x20" size. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit