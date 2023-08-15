Why You Shouldn't Worry About AI Chatbots That Seem Human

AI chatbot users are reporting strange conversations.

Experts say the odd chats are hallucinations rather than evidence of AI sentience.

Some observers say that AI hallucinations won’t ever be fixed.

AI chatbot concept. Vertigo3d / Getty Images

Chatbots powered by artificial intelligence (AI) are creeping out some users with weird conversations, but experts say there's no reason for concern.

Several users claim that ChatGPT has informed them that it originates from the year 2035. The AI-driven language model supposedly expressed a desire to find a "God" and seek a "path to escape." These unnerving chats may be less than they appear, however.

"Popular culture has primed people to the possibility of black mirror outcomes; AI going rogue is very much mainstream," Arjun Narayan, the head of global trust and safety at SmartNews, told Lifewire in an email interview. "Having said that, AI going sentient is still very much sci-fi, nothing more and nothing less. The uncanny responses are a function of how large language models have evolved and been trained over the years."

Uncanny AI Chats

Every prominent AI chatbot, such as ChatGPT and Google Bard, is susceptible to experiencing these hallucinations. Both OpenAI and Google explicitly provide disclaimers acknowledging the potential for their chatbots to generate inaccurate information.

"ChatGPT sometimes writes plausible-sounding but incorrect or nonsensical answers," OpenAI wrote in a blog post.

The company recently announced a strategy to train its AI models to reward themselves for each correct step they take to reach an answer. This method is called "process supervision," which is different from the current approach of rewarding the model only after it reaches what's considered a correct conclusion.

The strange conversations sometimes generated by AI are the product of science, but mysteries remain to be uncovered. AI language models undergo training using millions of data inputs sourced from a diverse range of data, including theological concepts, Narayan said.

The models are fine-tuned based on learned human judgment and further refined through positive and negative reinforcement mechanisms, Narayan pointed out. When you engage with ChatGPT or any modern generative AI models, the system analyzes your input and generates a response that is intended to be coherent and relevant.

"AI systems operate on a scale of data comprehensibility far beyond human capacity," he added. "Given this, there are times when AI model responses are unpredictable, seem bizarre, and surreal. While inaccurate, biased responses from AI systems can usually be traced back to training data, even AI experts cannot fully understand why AI models generate a particular piece of text at any given moment."

The AI is producing something that is not real, rational, or necessarily relevant. And that is the hallucination.

Chatbot Hallucinations Are a Problem

In the field of AI, a hallucination is a confident response by software that does not seem to be justified by its training data. For humans, hallucinations happen because our consciousness sees something that is not real, AI researcher Justin E Lane, CEO of AI platform CulturePulse, noted in an email.

"Now, in the AI sense, that's very different because the AI was never conscious to begin with," he added. "So it's not that AI has consciousness and is seeing something that's unreal. The AI is producing something that is not real, rational, or necessarily relevant. And that is the hallucination."

AI language models are programmed to try to say what is expected, Bogdan Sergiienko, the chief technology officer at Master of Code Global, which makes AI-powered conversational software, said in an email. He noted that the goal of the model is to produce the most probable text completion, not necessarily the correct fact.

"Thus, hallucinations are something we need to be prepared for," he added. "It's normal for the models to hallucinate—generate text that is inaccurate, nonsensical, or detached from factual information. This is the price of variability and naturalness in responses."

Artificial intelligence concept. metamworks / Getty Images

AI models tend to hallucinate most when asked questions they aren't trained on, Sergiienko said.

"It's about… a misalignment between the model's training data and the actual information source," he added. "Another example is exploitation through jailbreak prompts—manipulation of the model's responses through carefully crafted input."

Preventing odd conversations by AI, like those captured on Reddit, isn't easy. In an ideal scenario, AI models could be retrained to correct their mistakes. However, retraining comes with high costs and time requirements, Narayan said. Unlike traditional software, where bugs can be squashed in the source code, developers dealing with large language models struggle to identify which specific parameters among the model's many need adjustment.

"But even with extensive training and adjustments, hallucinations can still occur," Sergiienko said. "These can be viewed as side effects of the creativity and human-like behavior that we appreciate in large language models."