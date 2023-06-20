Even Experienced Adults Will Love Erica's Bullfrog Educational Synth for Kids

The Bullfrog is an educational modular synthesizer from the Latvian music company Erica Synths.

It's designed to draw kids in and teach them the basics of synthesis.

It also looks rad, and you will totally end up buying one for yourself.

The Bullfrog is an educational modular synth, and we'll get to the 'modular' part in a bit. It looks like it offers the perfect combination of immediacy and depth, encouraging experimentation without the frustration of full-on modular synthesis and the limits of a fixed-design groovebox. Those aspects may make it appealing and educational, but they are also the exact features that appeal to any curious human—or curious musician.

"Showed it to my daughter, and she is stoked, lol," electronic musician HBIII said in an Elektronauts forum thread participated in by Lifewire. "[…]Definitely a change of pace from something like piano lessons!"

Modular Synth

Any synthesizer, digital or analog, software or hardware, consists of a few essential/common parts. There are oscillators, which generate a constant sound source (think of a vibrating guitar string or the sound made by a drinking glass when you rub a wet finger around its rim).

This is really something new—it looks like a semi-modular, but it's not. You have to patch it to make sounds.

Then there is the 'envelope,' which controls the volume of a sound over time. Does it appear quickly, like a drum hit or a plucked string? Fade in, like a violin? And so on.

Then there's the filter, which shaves off high and/or low frequencies. This creates the 'wah' sound of a wah-wah guitar pedal, for example, but it can do a lot more.

These parts must be connected—or patched—together for you to hear them. They can be pre-patched, like in a regular synth. Or they can be completely unpatched, as in a modular synth where you have to physically patch the modules together by plugging cables into holes.

The advantage of this modular approach is that you can experiment with how everything is routed. You are rewarded for putting the cables in the 'wrong' holes. What could be more appealing to a kid? Because of the way modular works, the voltages running through those cables are always in the same (low, safe) range. This means that you can patch anything into anything, and the result may end up interesting.

By putting all the essentials into a single unit, but not pre-connecting anything, you have to get experimental just to begin.

"This is really something new—it looks like a semi-modular, but it's not. You have to patch it to make sounds," electronic music writer Peter Kirn says on his CDM blog. "And while you can do that the conventional way with Eurorack patch cables, the twist is that you can use voice cards that add features and create connections. Even calling those voice cards is a little misleading—it's almost like a game cartridge for musical connections."

Grown Up Fun

So far, we have a neat, all-in-one modular synth with some surprising depth, created by veteran modular synth company Erika Synths in collaboration with artist and experimental musician Richie Hawtin.

You can connect it to a MIDI keyboard or a computer to play its sounds and patch all those connections to shape those sounds however you want. But that's bread and butter for this kind of thing. The part that makes it educational is the layout and the design, which helps you understand how everything works.

Erica Synths has also published a ton of great learning material online. The instruction manual is more of an introduction to synthesis in general.

But what makes it super compelling are those voice cards mentioned by Kirn. These cards plug into a slot at the back and offer extra features, like a sampler/tape-looper, a sequencer, or new sounds and filters. It's very easy to imagine people buying several of these, adding different voice cards to each, and interconnecting them all (inter-device connecting is another—and often expensive—advantage of modular).

The Bullfrog, which will be available this fall—price yet to be announced—looks awesome. It shows that you don't have to dumb stuff down to appeal to kids.

It also demonstrates that adults might often benefit from something simple yet open. We tend to gravitate towards long lists of features we think we may one day use, but there's something to be said for getting lost in something simple like the Bullfrog.