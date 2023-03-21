Adobe Tests Creative Generative AI to Speed Up Making Images and Text Effects

Adobe's creative generative AI toolset, Firefly, enters public beta and promises results that are "safe for commercial use."

With AI-generated imaging tools still on the rise, Adobe is throwing its metaphorical hat in the ring with an open beta of its Firefly AI models. Available through and compatible with Adobe's Creative Cloud suite, Firefly claims to be able to generate images, video, audio, brushes, and more using text prompts.

Viability for commercial use is a big focus for Adobe, which states that Firefly's initial models have been built using the company's stock media and public domain content. It's a decision meant to avoid some of the recent issues with AI imagery, with many training models pulling from artists' work without warning (or permission). Future models, however, will utilize images, video, etc. "from Adobe and others" as training data.

Users who don't want their Cloud work used to train future Firefly models can add a "Do Not Train" tag to a project's Content Credentials, which Adobe claims will keep it out of the general pool. Many artists don't feel this approach is adequate and believe it should be opt-in rather than having to manually opt-out on a case-by-case basis.

The beta for Firefly is open now and can be integrated with Creative Cloud, Document Cloud, Experience Cloud, and Express to start. Adobe plans to integrate Firefly into Experience Manager, Express, Illustrator, and Photoshop to start, then expand to other software.

As Firefly is part of the Adobe Cloud library, you'll still need a subscription (from $9.99 to $54.99 per month) to use it.