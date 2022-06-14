News > Software & Apps Adobe Makes Creating the Metaverse Easier And beefs up support for Apple M chips By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on June 14, 2022 12:43PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Software & Apps Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Just like all digital spaces, metaverse destinations must be designed, programmed, and implemented, and there are plenty of tools for creators to do just that. One such tool is Adobe’s Substance 3D, which just received a massive update, as announced via press release. For the uninitiated, Substance is sort of like Photoshop for 3D space and has been a mainstay of digital animators as they create worlds found in movies and video games. Adobe / Joshua Eiten It is also quite handy for creating the 3D graphics behind metaverse worlds. To that end, the update brings a wealth of new tools to budding VR creators. A new SDK allows developers to craft their own plugins and launch Substance engines in other applications, such as the gaming creation platform Unity. A new toolkit also automates some of the more rote and time-intensive tasks involved in creating 3D animations from the ground up. Additionally, the update allows Photoshop and Illustrator users to access Substance via a dedicated plugin. Adobe has revealed it's working on even more quality-of-life improvements for Substance 3D. Later this year, the company will release Substance 3D Modeler, a toolset that allows users to sculpt 3D objects and scenes directly in virtual space. Substance 3D Modeler will also be available for desktop users, and Adobe has taken steps to ensure all aspects of the software integrate with Apple's proprietary line of M-class chips. In the long term, this could help make Apple a player in the metaverse and game design space. Substance 3D is free for teachers and students worldwide but requires a Creative Cloud subscription for everyone else. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit