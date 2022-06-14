Adobe Makes Creating the Metaverse Easier

Just like all digital spaces, metaverse destinations must be designed, programmed, and implemented, and there are plenty of tools for creators to do just that.

One such tool is Adobe’s Substance 3D, which just received a massive update, as announced via press release. For the uninitiated, Substance is sort of like Photoshop for 3D space and has been a mainstay of digital animators as they create worlds found in movies and video games.

Adobe / Joshua Eiten

It is also quite handy for creating the 3D graphics behind metaverse worlds. To that end, the update brings a wealth of new tools to budding VR creators. A new SDK allows developers to craft their own plugins and launch Substance engines in other applications, such as the gaming creation platform Unity.

A new toolkit also automates some of the more rote and time-intensive tasks involved in creating 3D animations from the ground up. Additionally, the update allows Photoshop and Illustrator users to access Substance via a dedicated plugin.

Adobe has revealed it's working on even more quality-of-life improvements for Substance 3D. Later this year, the company will release Substance 3D Modeler, a toolset that allows users to sculpt 3D objects and scenes directly in virtual space.

Substance 3D Modeler will also be available for desktop users, and Adobe has taken steps to ensure all aspects of the software integrate with Apple's proprietary line of M-class chips. In the long term, this could help make Apple a player in the metaverse and game design space.

Substance 3D is free for teachers and students worldwide but requires a Creative Cloud subscription for everyone else.