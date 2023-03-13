How to Add or Remove Widgets on the Windows 11 Desktop

What to Know Press Win + W to open the widgets panel, select the plus ( + ), and choose the widgets you want to add.

+ to open the widgets panel, select the ( ), and choose the widgets you want to add. To add widgets to your desktop, download Widget Launcher, choose a widget, and select Launch Widget .

. To remove widgets from your desktop, hover over it and select the X that appears.

This article explains how to add and remove Windows 11 widgets. Widgets are small apps that can display dynamic information on your desktop.

How to Add Widgets in Windows 11

The standard way to use widgets in Windows 11 is through the widgets panel. Here's how to start taking advantage of Windows 11 widgets:

Press the Window key+W to open the widgets panel. Tip: On touchscreens, swipe right to open the widgets panel. Select the plus (+) at the top of the widgets panel. Select the plus (+) beside the widgets you want to add. Close the pop-up window when you're done. In our example, we'll add Traffic and Entertainment. The widgets you selected will appear in the widgets panel. Select a widget's title to open the source app or website.

Select outside of the widgets panel or press the Windows key+W again to close it.

How to Add Widgets to the Windows Desktop

To add widgets directly to your Windows desktop, you'll need a third-party app. For our example, we'll use Widget Launcher from the Microsoft Store. Open the app, select a widget, then select Launch Widget to add it to the desktop.

To remove widgets from the desktop, hover your mouse over the widget and select the X that appears.

How to Customize Windows 11 Widgets

You can interact with each widget in unique ways. For further options:

Press the Window key+W or swipe right to open the widgets panel. Select the three dots in the upper-right corner of the widget.

Select Customize widget from the menu.

If your widget can be resized, you'll see the options (Small, Medium, or Large) in this menu. Make any changes you want and select Save or Cancel.

How to Remove Widgets From Windows 11

Removing widgets in Windows 11 is just as straightforward as adding them to the panel:

Click and drag the widgets to rearrange their location on the panel.

Press the Window key+W to open the widgets panel. Select the three dots in the upper-right corner of the widget. Select Unpin widget.

How to Add the Widgets Panel to the Windows 11 Taskbar

You can add a shortcut to the widget panel to your Windows taskbar:

Right-click the taskbar and select Taskbar settings. Select the Widgets toggle to turn it On. The widgets shortcut appears in the lower-left corner of the taskbar. At first, you'll see a generic icon, but it will soon be replaced by the weather widget. Select it to open the widgets panel.

How to Customize the Windows 11 News Feed

In addition to widgets, the widget panel displays new stories from various sources. You can't get rid of news altogether, but you can hide individual stories and personalize what shows up in your news feed.

Open the widgets panel and select Settings (the silhouette icon) in the upper-right corner. Select Manage Interests at the bottom of the pop-up window to open Microsoft Edge. Select the plus sign next to a category to prioritize those stories in your news feed. Close Microsoft Edge when you're done. To remove stories you don't like, hover over a news story and select the Hide icon (the eye with a slash) in the upper-right corner. Your feedback helps Microsoft to finetune the stories it displays.