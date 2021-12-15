How to Add a Profile to Hulu

What to Know Browser: Go to Hulu.com and select Manage Profiles from menu in top-right corner. Profiles > Edit Profiles > Add Profile and type details. Select Create Profile to save.

Go to and select from menu in top-right corner. and type details. Select to save. iOS and Android: Tap the Account icon. Select your name to open the Profiles page and tap on the (+) New Profile icon. Type in your credentials and tap Create Profile to confirm.

Hulu allows up to 6 user profiles on a single account, but the process of adding a profile can be a bit different depending on what device you use. This article explains how to add a Hulu profile on Mac or PC using a browser, as well as other devices including smart TVs, streaming devices, and Android or iOS-based smartphones and tablets.



Although Hulu lets you have up to 6 profiles at a time, you can only stream on a maximum of 2 screens at once. To increase your number of Hulu device streams, you’ll need to purchase the Unlimited Screens Add-on ($9.99/month).

How to Create a Hulu Profile on Mac or PC

You can add a profile to Hulu on your desktop or laptop by logging into the streaming service with a browser and following the steps below:



Hover over the dropdown menu in the top-right corner and select Manage Profiles. Select Profiles > Edit Profiles > Add Profile.

Fill in the profile details (Name, Birthdate, and Gender). To create a Kids profile, toggle the Kids slider on the Create a New Profile window.

Select Create Profile to confirm.



How to Add a Hulu Profile on Smartphones, Roku, Apple TV and More

Adding a profile to Hulu is easiest when done on a Mac or PC, but you can also do it on most handheld devices that support the streaming service.

On iOS and Android : Open the app and tap the Account icon . Select your name to open the Profiles page and tap on the (+) New Profile icon . Type in your credentials (name, birthdate, and gender) and tap Create Profile to confirm.

: Open the app and tap the . Select your name to open the and tap on the . Type in your credentials (name, birthdate, and gender) and tap to confirm. On TV-Connected Devices (Roku, Smart TV, Apple TV, Game Consoles, Set-Top Boxes, and Streaming Sticks): Select (+) New Profile from the Profiles screen that appears when first opening the app. If you’re already actively using the app, go to Account > Profiles > (+) New Profile instead. Type in the profile credentials and select Create Profile to confirm.



How to Manage Other Settings for Hulu Profiles

Profiles are a great way to manage you and your family’s Hulu viewing preferences, but individual profile settings aren’t set in stone once they’ve been created. You can edit profile details at any time and even set up parental controls if need be.

Here’s how to manage your Hulu profile settings:

Profile settings cannot currently be edited on Apple TV.

Under Manage Profiles, click the Pencil icon next to the profile you wish to edit.

Adjust the following options as need be: Name: Change the Profile Name by clicking the text box and typing in a new one.

Change the by clicking the text box and typing in a new one. Birthdate: You can’t change a profile’s birthdate yourself. If you need to change it, you’ll have to contact Hulu for assistance.

You can’t change a profile’s birthdate yourself. If you need to change it, you’ll have to contact Hulu for assistance. Gender: Select a gender from the dropdown menu.



Click Save Changes.

To ensure any children who use your Hulu account can’t access regular profiles, you can set up a PIN by selecting PIN Protection under Parental Controls.

Enter a 4-digit code and select Create PIN. You’ll now need to enter this PIN when accessing a Hulu profile (with the exception of KIDS profiles, of course).







