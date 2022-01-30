What to Know You'll need a printer connected to your computer before creating a printer shortcut.

Create a printer shortcut to launch the command rundll32.exe printui.dll,PrintUIEntry /o /n "Name of Printer"

To add the shortcut to the taskbar, right-click the new shortcut and select Pin to taskbar.

This article will explain how to add a printer shortcut to your Windows 10 taskbar.

How to Create a Printer Shortcut in Windows 10

Prior to Windows 10, any time you've connected a printer to your computer, you would see an icon in the taskbar for the printer queue. Today, with Wi-Fi printing and cloud printing available, you may not always see your installed printer on the taskbar anymore. But you can create a printer shortcut in your Windows 10 taskbar.

Before you can create a printer shortcut in your Windows 10 desktop or taskbar, you'll need to make sure you have a printer installed. Then you can create the shortcut and pin it to your taskbar.

How to Install a Printer to Your Windows PC

If you haven't connected any printer to your computer yet, you'll need to do so first. Most printer manufacturers have their own printer software you can use to establish the connection, especially for Wi-Fi printers. For example HP printers use the HP Smart app. Dell, Sharp, and others have their own driver software. Make sure to install it and use it to connect to your printer as a first step. If you've connected your printer to the Wi-Fi network, Windows can attempt to autoconnect to it if you've installed the manufacturer's driver software. To do this, select the Start menu and type Settings. Select the Settings app, Select Printers and scanners from the left pane. Select Add a printer or scanner, select The printer that I want isn't listed, select Add a printer using a TCP/IP address or hostname, select Next, and type the IP address of the printer in the Hostname or IP address field. Select Next and finish the installation.

How to Add the Shortcut