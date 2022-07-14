Social Media > Facebook How to Add or Remove Shortcuts on Facebook You can't delete shortcuts, so here's how to hide them By Saikat Basu Saikat Basu Twitter Writer University of Pune (India) Saikat has been a technology writer for 12+ years. His writing has appeared at MakeUseOf, OnlineTechTips, GoSkills, and many others. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on July 14, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Facebook Facebook Pinterest Twitter Snapchat Instagram YouTube Online Dating What to Know Select the shortcut icon on the shortcuts bar > Press and hold > Select Hide from shortcut bar to remove it.Or: Settings & privacy > Settings > Preferences > Shortcuts > Shortcut bar > Available Shortcuts > Hide.Add shortcuts: Settings & privacy > Settings > Preferences > Shortcuts > Shortcut bar > Hidden Shortcuts > Auto or Pin. This article shows you how to delete and add shortcuts in the Facebook app. Though you cannot delete shortcuts and remove them forever, Facebook does allow you to hide shortcuts instead. How to Delete Shortcuts The difference between Facebook on iOS and Android is in the location of the shortcuts bar. Android places the bar with recognizable icons at the top of the screen while iOS has it at the bottom. The screenshots below are from Facebook on iOS. Hide Shortcuts From the Menu Hiding shortcuts is quicker from the menu bar, and you can do it with a tap. Removing a specific shortcut also enables you to turn off notifications dots. On any screen, long press on a shortcut on the shortcut bar, and then select Hide from shortcut bar to remove it. Alternatively, select Turn off notification dots to disable the indications for recent activity on any Facebook page. Hide Shortcuts From Facebook Settings The Settings screen has all the options to help you customize the Shortcuts bar. You can also allow Facebook to display a shortcut based on your activity but otherwise keep it hidden. To hide shortcuts, follow these steps. Go to the Facebook menu at the foot of the screen and tap Menu (the three horizontal bars) on the right. Select Settings and privacy > Settings to reveal more options. Go down the list of Preferences and choose Shortcuts. Select Shortcut bar. In the Customize your shortcut bar screen, tap the dropdown next to the shortcut. Select Hide. Facebook will remove the specific shortcut icon from view on the shortcut bar. All hidden shortcuts appear on the Hidden Shortcuts list from where you can make them available again. How to Add a Shortcut You can follow the same steps to the Facebook Settings screen and add a shortcut back to the shortcuts bar on Facebook. Refer to the same screenshots above. Select Menu on the right of the shortcut bar. Go to Settings & privacy > Settings > Preferences > Shortcuts. Select Shortcut bar. Scroll to Hidden Shortcuts. Select the dropdown on the right of the shortcut (which says Hidden) and choose Auto or Pin. The Auto option toggles the visibility of the shortcut on the shortcuts bar but displays it based on your activity. For instance, if you do not use Marketplace often, you may not see it. To add and keep the icon there, choose Pin. How to Add Groups to Your Shortcut Bar on Facebook FAQ Why do I have shortcuts on Facebook? You have Facebook shortcuts to help you easily access the Facebook functions you use most frequently. For example, you'll see the home page shortcut (which always shows up there) and other shortcuts like Marketplace, Notifications, and News. What do your shortcuts mean on Facebook? Your Facebook shortcuts represent the Facebook functions you're likely to access. The shortcut menu bar is dynamic and displays shortcuts to Facebook features that you use the most. However, you can customize them. How do I add groups to my shortcut bar on Facebook? To add groups to your Facebook shortcut bar, go to Menu > Settings & Privacy > Settings > Preferences > Shortcuts > Shortcut Bar. On the Customize your shortcut bar screen, select the dropdown next to Groups. Select Pin or Auto. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit