How to Add or Remove Shortcuts on Facebook

What to Know Select the shortcut icon on the shortcuts bar > Press and hold > Select Hide from shortcut bar to remove it.

to remove it. Or: Settings & privacy > Settings > Preferences > Shortcuts > Shortcut bar > Available Shortcuts > Hide .

> > > > > > . Add shortcuts: Settings & privacy > Settings > Preferences > Shortcuts > Shortcut bar > Hidden Shortcuts > Auto or Pin.

This article shows you how to delete and add shortcuts in the Facebook app. Though you cannot delete shortcuts and remove them forever, Facebook does allow you to hide shortcuts instead.

How to Delete Shortcuts

The difference between Facebook on iOS and Android is in the location of the shortcuts bar. Android places the bar with recognizable icons at the top of the screen while iOS has it at the bottom. The screenshots below are from Facebook on iOS.

Hide Shortcuts From the Menu

Hiding shortcuts is quicker from the menu bar, and you can do it with a tap. Removing a specific shortcut also enables you to turn off notifications dots.

On any screen, long press on a shortcut on the shortcut bar, and then select Hide from shortcut bar to remove it.

Alternatively, select Turn off notification dots to disable the indications for recent activity on any Facebook page.

Hide Shortcuts From Facebook Settings

The Settings screen has all the options to help you customize the Shortcuts bar. You can also allow Facebook to display a shortcut based on your activity but otherwise keep it hidden. To hide shortcuts, follow these steps.

Go to the Facebook menu at the foot of the screen and tap Menu (the three horizontal bars) on the right. Select Settings and privacy > Settings to reveal more options. Go down the list of Preferences and choose Shortcuts.

Select Shortcut bar. In the Customize your shortcut bar screen, tap the dropdown next to the shortcut. Select Hide. Facebook will remove the specific shortcut icon from view on the shortcut bar. All hidden shortcuts appear on the Hidden Shortcuts list from where you can make them available again.

How to Add a Shortcut

You can follow the same steps to the Facebook Settings screen and add a shortcut back to the shortcuts bar on Facebook. Refer to the same screenshots above.

Select Menu on the right of the shortcut bar. Go to Settings & privacy > Settings > Preferences > Shortcuts. Select Shortcut bar. Scroll to Hidden Shortcuts. Select the dropdown on the right of the shortcut (which says Hidden) and choose Auto or Pin. The Auto option toggles the visibility of the shortcut on the shortcuts bar but displays it based on your activity. For instance, if you do not use Marketplace often, you may not see it. To add and keep the icon there, choose Pin.