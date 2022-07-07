Social Media > Facebook How to Add Music to a Facebook Story After tapping the +, go to the Music category By Sandra Stafford Sandra Stafford Writer Fayetteville State University Sandra Stafford is a writer who specializes in tech and writes about all sorts of gadgets—tactical flashlights, blue light-blocking glasses, therapy lamps and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on July 7, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Facebook Facebook Pinterest Twitter Snapchat Instagram YouTube Online Dating What to Know Tap + to create a story, and then select the Music category.Choose a song from the list or search for your preferred artists and titles. This article explains how to add music to your Facebook story using the mobile app. How Do I Add Music to My Story on Facebook? The Facebook app for iOS and Android includes an option to add music to your stories. The directions are similar across operating systems, but the screenshots will show the iOS app. In the Facebook app, tap the Home button. Tap + to create a story. This option should be located to the left of your friends' stories. Select Music. Categories are listed across the top of the Create Story menu. At this time, Music can't be added to Text stories. Choose a song. You can search for a specific song or choose one from the list Facebook generates. If you want to display lyrics with your song, you must choose one with the Lyrics tag. Choose a picture. Tap the arrow beside the album name to see other photo albums. Once you pick a photo, it will replace the colorful background. You can also leave the colorful background if you prefer. Tap the lyrics to change their appearance. Tapping will cycle through the different display styles. You can also choose to display the album art instead of lyrics. Move the slider to play a different clip from the song. The clip is approximately 13 seconds long, and it will continue to loop. Change the color. Tap the color wheel at the top of the screen to see more color options. Pick a different song. If you change your mind, you can delete that song by long-pressing the lyrics and dragging them to the trash. Now you can pick another song. Publish your Story. When everything looks the way you want it to, tap Done in the upper right-hand corner. FAQ How do I add music to my Facebook profile? You can edit your Facebook profile to add music. Launch the Facebook mobile app and tap your profile to open your profile page. Scroll down to the line below Manage posts, swipe left, and tap Music. Tap the plus sign, find a song, and tap Add. The song will appear above your Facebook bio. How do I add music to a Facebook post? Launch the Facebook mobile app and tap What's on your mind? to start a new post. Add a photo and tap Edit. Tap the musical notes and choose a song. Finish editing your post and tap Post. Followers will hear a 13-second preview of the song, and its lyrics will appear on the post as a sticker. How do I add music to a Facebook video? If you're posting a video on Facebook and want to set it to music, create a new post and add your video. Tap Edit and then tap the musical notes to open Facebook's available music. Tap a song to add it to your Facebook video. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit