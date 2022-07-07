How to Add Music to a Facebook Story

What to Know Tap + to create a story, and then select the Music category.

to create a story, and then select the category. Choose a song from the list or search for your preferred artists and titles.

This article explains how to add music to your Facebook story using the mobile app.

How Do I Add Music to My Story on Facebook?

The Facebook app for iOS and Android includes an option to add music to your stories. The directions are similar across operating systems, but the screenshots will show the iOS app.

In the Facebook app, tap the Home button. Tap + to create a story. This option should be located to the left of your friends' stories. Select Music. Categories are listed across the top of the Create Story menu. At this time, Music can't be added to Text stories. Choose a song. You can search for a specific song or choose one from the list Facebook generates. If you want to display lyrics with your song, you must choose one with the Lyrics tag. Choose a picture. Tap the arrow beside the album name to see other photo albums. Once you pick a photo, it will replace the colorful background. You can also leave the colorful background if you prefer. Tap the lyrics to change their appearance. Tapping will cycle through the different display styles. You can also choose to display the album art instead of lyrics. Move the slider to play a different clip from the song. The clip is approximately 13 seconds long, and it will continue to loop. Change the color. Tap the color wheel at the top of the screen to see more color options.

Pick a different song. If you change your mind, you can delete that song by long-pressing the lyrics and dragging them to the trash. Now you can pick another song. Publish your Story. When everything looks the way you want it to, tap Done in the upper right-hand corner.