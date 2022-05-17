How to Add Music to Your Facebook Profile

What to Know To pin a song, go to Profile > Music > + icon > search for a song and select it.

> > icon > search for a song and select it. To unpin, go to Profile > Music > "three-dotted" icon next to the song > Unpin from profile.

This article shows you how to select and add music to your Facebook profile and pin it for others to listen to.

Note Songs pinned to your Facebook profile are public, even if your posts are restricted to be seen by only friends. Songs marked with an "E" symbol have explicit lyrics.

How to Add Music to a Profile

Adding music and songs to your Facebook profile is only available on the Facebook app for iOS and Android. While the steps are similar for both, the screenshots below are from the iOS app.

From the Home feed screen, select the Profile photo on the top left. On your profile, scroll down past the Friends thumbnails and the Posts box to the set of specific tabs for adding Photos, Avatars, Life events, etc., to your profile. Locate the Music tab by swiping toward the left on the tabs. Generally, it will be located after the Life events tab. Select the Music tab. Select the "plus" icon on the Music screen to add a song. Select See all to display all available songs under each category. Then, scroll down the categories and list of songs, or use the search feature to find a specific song quickly. Tap the song you want to add. The songs are added to the Music tab. Select the playhead to preview the song. All songs have a playback length of 90 seconds. Select the three dots on the right of the song to display a sliding menu. Select Pin to profile to pin the song to your public Facebook profile. Go back to your Profile to see the song pinned below your profile photo and name.

Tip You can also pin a song to your profile via the menu under the three-dotted icon when you preview the song in full screen.

How to Remove a Song From a Profile

Follow the steps in reverse to unpin and remove any song from your profile page.

Go to your Facebook Profile page. Select the three dots next to the pinned song. Select Unpin from profile to remove the song from the profile page but keep it in the list of selected songs on the Music tab. Select Delete song from profile to remove the song completely from the Music tab. You can go back and add the track anytime you want.