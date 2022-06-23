How to Add a Hyperlink in a Google Doc

What to Know On the website: Select the text, click Insert Link on the toolbar, and then type or paste your link.

on the toolbar, and then type or paste your link. In the app: Select the text, tap Insert Link , then type or paste your link.

, then type or paste your link. You can add hyperlinks to both websites and other Google Docs documents.

This article explains how to create hyperlinks in Google Docs in both the web app on desktop and the mobile app.

How to Add a Hyperlink in Google Docs on Desktop

Here’s how to hyperlink in Google Docs on the website:



Open a document, and select the text you want to turn into a hyperlink. Click the link icon on the toolbar. You can also press Ctrl+K (Command+K on a Mac) or right-click the highlighted text and select Insert Link. Type or paste a URL, and click Apply. You can also type the name of another Google Docs document and click the name in the search results. You can also click headings and bookmarks to link within the current document. The text is now a hyperlink.

How to Create a Hyperlink on the Google Docs Mobile App

Inserting a hyperlink in the Google Docs mobile app works the same on both iOS and Android. Here’s how to hyperlink in the Google Docs app:



Open a document in editing mode. Tap the word you want to turn into a hyperlink. If you want to turn a phrase or sentence into a link, tap one of the blue bars and drag it until you have everything selected. Tap Insert Link. You will need to tap the > icon (iOS) or three vertical dots icon (Android) if you don't see the Insert Link option right away.

Type or paste a URL, and tap the check mark. You can also type the name of a Google Docs document and click it in the search results, or click headings and bookmarks to link within the current document. Your text is now a hyperlink.

What Hyperlinks Work in Google Docs?

You can insert three types of hyperlinks in Google Docs: websites, links to other docs, and links to headings inside of the current document. These different types of hyperlinks are all created using the methods described above.

Website hyperlinks can be typed in directly when you create the hyperlink in a Google Docs document or copied from the address bar of your web browser. For example, if you wanted to hyperlink to this webpage from Google Docs, you could click the URL in the address bar and copy it, then follow the above instructions to insert it as a hyperlink.

Hyperlinks to Google Docs documents and links that lead to headings within the same document are added the same way as hyperlinks, but you need to type part of the name of the document that you want to link instead of pasting a URL. Linking within a document works the same way, but you need to click “headings and bookmarks” instead, then select one of the headings in your current document.

