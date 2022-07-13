How to Add Groups to Your Shortcut Bar on Facebook

What to Know Settings & privacy: Settings > Preferences > Shortcuts > Shortcut bar > Available Shortcuts > Auto or Pin .

In this article, we will show you how to add groups to the shortcut bar on Facebook. The visibility of icons like Groups on the shortcut bar is controlled from the Facebook app settings on iOS and Android.

How to Add Groups to Your Shortcut Bar on the Facebook App

Facebook can display the Groups icon on the shortcut bar based on your activity. To permanently keep the Groups icon on the bar, go into the Facebook app settings. The steps are similar on iOS and Android. The screenshots below are from the Facebook app on iOS.

Go to the Facebook menu at the foot of the screen and tap the hamburger icon for the Menu (the three horizontal bars) on the right. Select Settings and privacy to reveal more options. Select Settings. Go down the list of Preferences and choose Shortcuts. Select Shortcut bar. On the Customize your shortcut bar screen tap, select the dropdown next to Groups. Select Pin or Auto from the slide-out menu. "Pin" keeps Groups on the shortcut bar while "Auto" controls the visibility of the Groups icon based on your activity in any of your groups. You can also remove Groups from the shortcut bar by selecting Hide.

Note: You can only customize the shortcuts on the Facebook app for iPhone, iPad, or Android. It's not possible to hide the shortcuts on the desktop.

How to Add a Group to the Menu on Facebook Desktop

Facebook on the desktop doesn't have a shortcut bar. However, you can browse to Groups from the left menu and add your favorite groups under the main Groups icon by pinning them to the menu.

Open Facebook in a desktop browser. From the News Feed, select Groups in the left menu (select See more if all icons aren't visible). The Groups page lists the Groups you manage and the Groups you've joined. From the left menu, select the Pin icon next to the group you want to access. All pinned groups will be displayed together in a new Pinned group on the Groups page. Alternatively, select the pin icon for the groups you want to unpin from the menu. The left menu organizes the selected groups for quicker access.