How to Add Email to iPad

This article provides instructions on adding an email account to your iPad. These instructions apply to all available versions of iPadOS.

How to Set up Email on iPad

The iPad comes with an email client already installed, which makes it convenient to add your email to the device. Instead of having to download a separate app for your preferred email provider (Google, Yahoo, etc.), you can add your email account to the existing mail client. It's handy if you have multiple email accounts.

In iOS 15, go to Settings > Mail > Accounts. On older versions of iOS, you may need to go to Settings > Passwords and Accounts. Tap Add Account. Choose the email provider for the account you want to use. Sign into your account. If prompted, tap Next and wait for Mail to verify your account. Once connected, if prompted, tap Save to save the account. Once that's done, you're all connected and your mail will now arrive in your Mail app.

How to Manually Setup Email on iPad

If you don't see your account provider listed in Step 3 above, you can choose Other to set your account up manually. Here's how to do it that way:



Go to Settings > Mail > Accounts > Add Account > Other. Complete the information (Name, Email, Password, and Description) on the form that appears and then click Next. Mail will try to sign in to your account and pull your account settings automatically. If it is successful, you can tap Done, and it will add your account. If Mail cannot detect your account settings, you are prompted to enter your IMAP or POP settings for your account. Enter the requested information into the next form and tap Next. If you're not sure whether you should use IMAP or POP, contact your mail service provider to get that information. They should also provide you with the incoming and outgoing server information needed to complete this form when you do. Mail will try to connect to your account. If successful, you'll be prompted to complete the setup. Click Save, and you're done. If the connection is unsuccessful, you'll need to edit them and try again. Once all the information is correct, it will connect your account to Mail, and you can receive your messages in the Mail app.