How to Add a Degree Symbol in Word

What to Know Keyboard: Alt + 0176 on your numpad.

on your numpad. Ribbon: Insert > Symbol > More Symbols . Then select the degree symbol from the list.

> > . Then select the degree symbol from the list. Open Character Map: Check Advanced View if not selected. Search for “degree” then copy and paste.

This article explains how to add the degree symbol in Microsoft Word using a keyboard shortcut, Word’s Insert tool, and the Character Map built into Windows.



How to Type a Degree Symbol in Word

The degree symbol is not on most keyboards by default, so you have to do a little work to get it when you need it. There are three ways to get the degree symbol without adding any software to your system.



Add a Degree Symbol Using a Keyboard Shortcut

The quickest way to add a degree symbol to your Microsoft Word document is through a keyboard shortcut. However, to take advantage of this shortcut, you’ll need to have a keyboard with a full numpad. That means some laptops and smaller keyboards will not be able to take advantage of this entry option.



To add a degree symbol in Microsoft Word, simply place your cursor where you want the symbol and type Alt + 0176 on your numpad. The symbol should automatically appear where your cursor is, just like if you typed anything else.



Add a Degree Symbol Using the Insert Tool

If you don’t have a keyboard with a numpad, you can always add the degree symbol to a Word document via the Ribbon’s Insert Tool.



Locate and select Insert in the Ribbon at the top of the Microsoft Word window and select Symbols. Click Symbol. Select More Symbols. Select the Font of your current document in the Font drop-down.

Choose Latin-1 Supplement in the Subset drop-down on the right. Find and select the degree symbol in the list of symbols.

Click Insert to add the degree symbol to your document.

Add the Degree Symbol to Word Using Windows’ Character Map

If you’re using a Windows computer, you can also add a degree symbol to your document by copying it directly from the Windows Character Map. While a bit more complex, it is useful as the symbol can also be pasted into other applications, not just Microsoft Word.



Type Character in the Windows Search Bar and select Character Map from the results.

Enable Advanced View at the bottom of the Chapter Map window if it isn’t enabled yet.

Type degree in the search field.

Double-click the symbol and choose Copy.

Return to your Word document and paste the symbol into place.

