Software & Apps > Apps How to Add a Credit Card to Cash App To send money with your credit card, add it through your account settings By Tim Fisher Tim Fisher Facebook Twitter Senior Vice President & Group General Manager, Tech & Sustainability Emporia State University Tim Fisher has more than 30 years' of professional technology experience. He's been writing about tech for more than two decades and serves as the VP and General Manager of Lifewire. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on October 12, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Adding the Card Sending Cash Things to Remember Frequently Asked Questions What to Know Select your profile image: Linked Banks > Link Credit Card.You're charged a 3% fee when you send money from a credit card.You can't receive money on a credit card. Use your bank to send and accept cash for free. This article explains how to add a credit card to your Cash App account so you can use it to send money. How to Link a Credit Card to Cash App Use the Linked Banks area of the app to add a credit card. Tap your profile image at the top to open your account settings. Choose Linked Banks from the list. Select Link Credit Card. Enter your credit card details in the spaces provided, and then press Next. You'll see a confirmation screen briefly, and then you'll be taken back to your linked banks, now with your credit card listed as well. Cash App supports cards from Visa, MasterCard, American Express, and Discover. How to Send Money With a Credit Card on Cash App If you have a credit card, debit card, and bank account all set up in your account, you might wonder which one Cash App will use when you send someone money. It's easy to pick the specific funding source you want to use for each transaction. How to Use Cash App on Your Smartphone Here's how to send money with your credit card: Enter the amount you want to send, and then tap Pay. Pick the recipient(s) who should receive the money. Tap the amount you're sending, located at the top of the app. Choose your credit card from the list. Tap Pay to send money from your credit card. Can You Use a Credit Card With Cash App? Following the above steps should let you send money from your credit card. However, there are some things to know if those directions don't work or if you're unsure how Cash App uses your credit card. You must add a debit card to your account before you can send cash with a credit card. Doing that is nearly identical to the steps above. You can not fund your Cash App balance with a credit card. A debit card is used for that. You can not cash out to your credit card. Instead, Cash App offers standard deposits to your bank account and Instant Deposits (subject to a fee) to your debit card. A 3 percent charge is added to the payment total when you send money from a credit card. This fee is calculated in real-time, so you'll see the total amount before you're charged. The 8 Best Money-Sending Apps of 2022 FAQ Why can't I add a credit card to the Cash App? If you can’t link a card on Cash App, make sure you're connected to a network and double-check the information you entered including the card expiration date. If you still have trouble, update Cash App and try again. How do I remove a credit card on Cash App? To remove a credit card on Cash App, tap your Profile icon > Linked Banks, select your card, then tap Remove Card. How do I delete my Cash App account? To delete your Cash App account, move all funds out of your account, then tap the Profile icon > Support > Something Else > Account Settings > Close Your Cash App Account. Delete the app from your phone once your account is closed. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit