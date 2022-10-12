How to Add a Credit Card to Cash App

What to Know Select your profile image: Linked Banks > Link Credit Card .

> . You're charged a 3% fee when you send money from a credit card.

You can't receive money on a credit card. Use your bank to send and accept cash for free.

This article explains how to add a credit card to your Cash App account so you can use it to send money.

How to Link a Credit Card to Cash App

Use the Linked Banks area of the app to add a credit card.

Tap your profile image at the top to open your account settings. Choose Linked Banks from the list. Select Link Credit Card.

Enter your credit card details in the spaces provided, and then press Next. You'll see a confirmation screen briefly, and then you'll be taken back to your linked banks, now with your credit card listed as well.

Cash App supports cards from Visa, MasterCard, American Express, and Discover.

How to Send Money With a Credit Card on Cash App

If you have a credit card, debit card, and bank account all set up in your account, you might wonder which one Cash App will use when you send someone money. It's easy to pick the specific funding source you want to use for each transaction.

Here's how to send money with your credit card:

Enter the amount you want to send, and then tap Pay. Pick the recipient(s) who should receive the money. Tap the amount you're sending, located at the top of the app. Choose your credit card from the list. Tap Pay to send money from your credit card.

Can You Use a Credit Card With Cash App?

Following the above steps should let you send money from your credit card. However, there are some things to know if those directions don't work or if you're unsure how Cash App uses your credit card.

You must add a debit card to your account before you can send cash with a credit card. Doing that is nearly identical to the steps above.

You can not fund your Cash App balance with a credit card. A debit card is used for that.

You can not cash out to your credit card. Instead, Cash App offers standard deposits to your bank account and Instant Deposits (subject to a fee) to your debit card.

A 3 percent charge is added to the payment total when you send money from a credit card. This fee is calculated in real-time, so you'll see the total amount before you're charged.

