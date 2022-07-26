Software & Apps > Google Apps How to Add a Border in Google Slides You can add borders to pictures in Google Slides, as well By Jennifer Allen Jennifer Allen Twitter Writer Swansea University, Staffordshire University Jennifer Allen has been writing about technology since 2010. Her work has appeared in Mashable, TechRadar, and many more publications. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on July 26, 2022 Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Create a Custom Border Change the Border Add a Border to a Picture Add a Border to a Text Box or Other Element Why Borders Are a Good Idea Frequently Asked Questions What to Know Insert > Shape > choose shape > drag around the edge of slide > right-click > Send to Back.Change a border by clicking on it > Format > Borders and Lines > change options.Add a border to a picture by clicking Format > hover over Borders and Lines > pick an option. This article teaches you how to add a border to a slide in Google Slides. It also looks at how to add a border to a picture in Google Slides. How to Create a Custom Border Creating a custom border around a slide in Google Slides is an excellent way to ensure a presentation looks professional. Here's how to add a border. In a presentation in Google Slides, click Insert. Click Shape. Click Shapes followed by choosing what shape border you want. Drag the shape around the edge of the slide to create a border. Right-click the border. Hover over Order then click Send to Back. You'll now have a basic border around the outside of your slide. How to Change the Border Google Slides makes it easy to change how the border looks. Here's where to go. Click the border to select it. Click Format. Hover over Borders and lines. Choose from Border colors, weight, type, dash, and decorations to change the look. Click on any of the settings to apply the changes. Border color changes the color of the line, while weight affects the width of the border, while type, dash, and decorations change how it looks. How to Add a Border to a Picture in Google Slides If you want to add a border to a picture placed within a slide, rather than the whole slide itself, you need to follow a slightly different method. Here's how to add a border to a picture using Google Slides. In the Google Slides presentation, with the image added, click on the image. Click Format. Hover over Borders and Lines. Choose from the options including border colors, weight, type, dash, and decoration. Click on each option you want with it being applied immediately. How to Add a Border to a Text Box or Other Element in Google Slides If you simply want to add a border to a small part of your Google Slides presentation rather than the whole outside, you can follow a similar method to the above. Here's what to do. Add the text box, video, or other element to the presentation. Click on the element. Click Format. Hover over Borders and Lines. Choose what you wish to add to the border. Solely changing the border color can make a text box look more eye-catching. The change will be instantly applied. How Do Borders Help in Google Slides? Adding a border in a Google Slides presentation has multiple advantages. Here's a look at some of them. To look more professional. Adding borders and other elements to a presentation often looks more professional when used appropriately. To add personality. A standard text-based presentation is dull, so adding borders and changing the design is a good way of adding some personality. To make something more noticeable. Adding a border to one element makes the section more eye-catching and appealing to someone. It's ideal for helping readers focus on one thing. FAQ How do I remove text box borders in Google Slides? To hide a border in Google Slide, select it, then go to Format > Borders and Lines > Border Color > Transparent. How do I wrap text in Google Slides? To wrap text in Google Slides, select the text box edges and drag them over the image. Look for a red line indicating the text is about to overlap the image. The text box will automatically line up with the image. How do I add a border in Google Docs? There's no default way to add a border in Google Docs, but you can insert a table, a shape, or an image to use as a border. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit