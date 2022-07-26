How to Add a Border in Google Slides

What to Know Insert > Shape > choose shape > drag around the edge of slide > right-click > Send to Back .

This article teaches you how to add a border to a slide in Google Slides. It also looks at how to add a border to a picture in Google Slides.



How to Create a Custom Border

Creating a custom border around a slide in Google Slides is an excellent way to ensure a presentation looks professional. Here's how to add a border.

In a presentation in Google Slides, click Insert. Click Shape. Click Shapes followed by choosing what shape border you want. Drag the shape around the edge of the slide to create a border. Right-click the border. Hover over Order then click Send to Back. You'll now have a basic border around the outside of your slide.

How to Change the Border

Google Slides makes it easy to change how the border looks. Here's where to go.

Click the border to select it. Click Format. Hover over Borders and lines. Choose from Border colors, weight, type, dash, and decorations to change the look. Click on any of the settings to apply the changes. Border color changes the color of the line, while weight affects the width of the border, while type, dash, and decorations change how it looks.

How to Add a Border to a Picture in Google Slides

If you want to add a border to a picture placed within a slide, rather than the whole slide itself, you need to follow a slightly different method. Here's how to add a border to a picture using Google Slides.

In the Google Slides presentation, with the image added, click on the image. Click Format. Hover over Borders and Lines. Choose from the options including border colors, weight, type, dash, and decoration. Click on each option you want with it being applied immediately.

How to Add a Border to a Text Box or Other Element in Google Slides

If you simply want to add a border to a small part of your Google Slides presentation rather than the whole outside, you can follow a similar method to the above. Here's what to do.

Add the text box, video, or other element to the presentation. Click on the element. Click Format. Hover over Borders and Lines. Choose what you wish to add to the border. Solely changing the border color can make a text box look more eye-catching. The change will be instantly applied.

How Do Borders Help in Google Slides?

Adding a border in a Google Slides presentation has multiple advantages. Here's a look at some of them.



To look more professional. Adding borders and other elements to a presentation often looks more professional when used appropriately.

Adding borders and other elements to a presentation often looks more professional when used appropriately. To add personality . A standard text-based presentation is dull, so adding borders and changing the design is a good way of adding some personality.

. A standard text-based presentation is dull, so adding borders and changing the design is a good way of adding some personality. To make something more noticeable. Adding a border to one element makes the section more eye-catching and appealing to someone. It's ideal for helping readers focus on one thing.