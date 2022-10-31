You need the Bitmoji app from the App Store or Google Play. Then log in or set up a new account.

This article explains how to add Bitmoji to your phone’s keyboard, including instructions for adding Bitmoji to Android and enabling the Bitmoji keyboard on iPhone.

How to Get a Bitmoji Keyboard on iPhone

If you have the Bitmoji app installed on your iPhone, and you’ve set up your Bitmoji avatar, you can add the Bitmoji keyboard to your iPhone. This specialty keyboard gives you access to a huge variety of Bitmojis that you can grab and use without leaving the messaging app of your choice.

Here’s how to get the Bitmoji keyboard on your iPhone:



Get the Bitmoji app from the app store if you haven’t already. Get Bitmoji from the App Store Open Settings, scroll down, and tap General. Scroll down, and tap Keyboard. Tap Keyboards. Tap Add New Keyboard. Tap Bitmoji. Tap Bitmoji. Tap the Allow Full Access toggle. Tap Allow. You’re now ready to start using the Bitmoji keyboard.

How to Use the Bitmoji Keyboard on iPhone

Once you’ve installed the Bitmoji app and added the Bitmoji keyboard, you’re ready to start sending Bitmojis to your friends. You can access them from the regular iPhone keyboard the same way you access photos and emojis, or switch to the Bitmoji keyboard if you’re having trouble finding the right one.

Here’s how to use Bitmojis and access the Bitmoji keyboard on your iPhone:



Open a message, and tap the globe icon at the bottom right of the keyboard. Tap the ABC at the bottom right of the keyboard. Tap the Bitmoji you want to use. You can tap the search field to look for a specific Bitmoji, a category icon for different Bitmojis, or the A icon to type messages without going back to the default iPhone keyboard. Tap and hold in the text field, and select Paste. Your Bitmoji is ready to send. To get back to the default keyboard, tap the globe icon in the bottom left corner of the bitmoji keyboard.

How to Get a Bitmoji Keyboard on Android

To use the Bitmoji keyboard on Android, you need to have the Bitmoji app installed on your phone, and you need to have created your avatar. If you’ve already done that, then you can add Bitmoji as one of your keyboard options for easy access in messaging apps.

Here’s how to get the Bitmoji keyboard on Android:



Get the Bitmoji app from Google Play if you haven’t already. Get Bitmoji on Google Play Open Settings, and tap System. Tap Languages & input. Tap On-screen keyboard. Tap Manage on-screen keyboards. Tap the Bitmoji Keyboard toggle to turn it on. Tap OK twice. You’re now ready to start using Bitmojis.

How to Use the Bitmoji Keyboard on Android

After you’ve installed Bitmoji on your Android device and enabled the Bitmoji keyboard, you can start sending Bitmojis to your friends. You can access Bitmojis directly from the regular keyboard if you have Google’s Gboard keyboard, or switch to the Bitmoji keyboard.

On Android, the Bitmoji keyboard includes shortcuts to different categories of Bitmojis in addition to a full alphanumeric keyboard.

Google’s Gboard is required if you want to access Bitmojis without switching to the Bitmoji keyboard. It’s included by default with most Android devices, but you can get Gboard from Google Play if you don’t already have it.

Open a message, and tap the emoji icon. Tap the Bitmoji icon (square speech bubble with a winking face). Tap the Bitmoji you want to send. If you prefer to use the actual Bitmoji keyboard, tap the keyboard icon. Tap Bitmoji Keyboard. Tap one of the Bitmoji category icons above the keyboard. Tap a Bitmoji. You can now send the Bitmoji. The Android Bitmoji keyboard functions as a normal keyboard, but you can switch back to the default keyboard at any time by tapping the Keyboard icon and selecting Gboard.