What to Know On phone: Open the Google Play store > Categories > Watch apps > (any watch app) > Install .

> > > > . On watch: Swipe up > Google Play Store > magnifying glass > select entry method > enter app name > tap app in search results > Install .

> > > select > enter name > tap in search results > . Some apps run independently on your watch, and others need to be set up on your phone.



This article explains how to add apps to a Samsung Galaxy watch.

What Apps Can You Download on Samsung Galaxy Watch?

You can download any compatible app on a Samsung Galaxy watch. That includes media apps like Spotify and Pandora, messaging apps, productivity apps, and more. Your Galaxy Watch has a built-in app store that you can use to download and install apps, or you can download apps to your watch through the Google Play store on your Android phone.

How Do I Add Apps to My Galaxy Watch?

After you have set up your Galaxy watch and connected it to your phone, you can add apps through the Google Play store on your phone. The Google Play store has sections for Wear OS, watch apps, and watch faces, and you can also select your Watch as the target device to narrow down any search.

Here’s how to add apps to your Galaxy Watch using the Google Play store on your connected Android phone:



Make sure your Watch is turned on and connected to your phone. Open the Google Play store on your phone. Tap Categories. Tap Watch apps. Tap an app that you would like to add. Tap the down arrow to the right of the install button. Tap the box next to your watch if it isn’t already checked. Some apps also need to be installed to your phone to work on your watch. Tap Install. Wait for the app to install.

How to Add Apps Directly From a Galaxy Watch

In addition to getting apps from the Google Play store on your phone, you can also access the Google Play store directly through your Galaxy Watch. The Google Play store is easier to navigate and read on your phone, but the version that’s included on your watch is faster if you know the specific app that you want. The watch version of the Google Play store also lets you install watch versions of compatible apps that you already have on your phone.

Here’s how to add an app directly from your Galaxy Watch:



Swipe up from the main watch face to access your apps. Tap the Google Play store icon. Tap the magnifying glass. Tap an input method, i.e. the keyboard icon. Say, write, or type the name of the app you want. Tap the app in the search results. Tap Install. Some apps will be ready to use immediately, while others will prompt you to complete the setup process on your phone.

Why Does My Galaxy Watch App Say 'Installing Soon'?

If you attempt to install an app on your watch using the Google Play store on your phone, and you see an “installing soon” message that won’t go away, there may be a connectivity issue. Check to make sure that Bluetooth is enabled and that your watch and your phone are connected. If everything’s connected, you may need to force the installation on your watch.

Here’s how to fix the problem when a Galaxy Watch app says installing soon:



Open Google Play on your watch. Tap Apps on your phone. Scroll through the list, and tap the app you’re trying to install. Tap the Install button if you see one. If you see a downloading or installing message, that means the watch is already downloading or installing the app. If you continue to wait, the app will eventually be ready to use.

Can I Put Facebook on My Galaxy Watch?

You can’t put Facebook on your Galaxy Watch, but you can receive notifications from both Facebook and the Facebook Messenger app if you have them installed on your phone.

Here’s how to get notifications from Facebook and Messenger on your Galaxy Watch:

