How to Add AppleCare to iPhone

What to Know From your iPhone: Go to Settings > General > About . Choose AppleCare+ Coverage Available .

> > . Choose . You can add AppleCare Coverage within 60 days of purchase.

This article will explain how to add AppleCare to your iPhone. You should be able to add AppleCare to your new iPhone within 60 days of purchase as long as you kept your proof of purchase.



Method 1: From Your iPhone

If you add AppleCare coverage from your iPhone, you won’t even need to find your receipt.

Open Settings on your iPhone. Go to General > About. Choose AppleCare+ Coverage Available. This option should be available for 60 days after you purchase your iPhone. If you don’t see it, check your device’s eligibility. Follow the onscreen instructions to see prices and plans.

Method 2: From Your Browser

You can also add AppleCare coverage from your browser. You will need your device’s serial number or your Apple ID.

Go to the AppleCare+ website. Choose the iPhone category. Enter your iPhone’s serial number or your Apple ID. Run the remote diagnostic on your phone. Choose from AppleCare options and prices.

Method 3: From An Apple Store

Someone at an Apple store can help you get AppleCare coverage for your iPhone. You’ll need to take your receipt and allow them to inspect your device.

Make an appointment at your local Apple store. Take your iPhone and your receipt. An Apple employee will inspect your device. If your device is eligible, you can choose an AppleCare+ plan.

Method 4: By Phone

You can add AppleCare to your phone by calling Apple.

Call 800-275-2273. Allow the representative to run a remote diagnostic. If asked, provide a copy of your receipt.

What Does AppleCare Cover?

Apple iPhones have a one-year limited warranty and 90 days of complimentary technical support. This covers the device if it needs hardware repair or a new battery. AppleCare+ extends this coverage for three additional years, starting from the day you purchased AppleCare+. AppleCare+ also covers two incidents of accidental damage per year (subject to service fees).

If you’re worried about your device being lost or stolen, you can get AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss. This plan provides a replacement device



Can You Buy AppleCare After Damage?

You may be able to get AppleCare even if your phone was damaged, but only if you have it repaired first. If the part requires complete replacement, like a new screen, then your device will no longer qualify for AppleCare. Your repair must be done by an Apple Authorized Service Provider, not a third-party repair provider.

How Long After Purchase Can You Buy AppleCare?

You can add AppleCare coverage to your phone within 60 days of purchase. To see how long you have left, go to Settings. An onscreen prompt will tell you how many days you have left to purchase AppleCare.