How to Add Add-Ons on Hulu

Here's how to add add-ons (like HBO or Showtime) to your Hulu account.



Open the Hulu app, or log in using a web browser.

Access your profile by selecting your initial from most screens.

Go to the Account screen within your profile.

Select the Manage Add-ons link in the Your Subscription section.

Add the new items you want by selecting the “plus” buttons next to them.

Click the Review Changes button to take a final look at your new content and pricing.

If you’re happy with what you see, click Submit to finalize it, and enjoy your new stuff!



What Types of Add-Ons Are Available?

There are add-ons available for both the base Hulu streaming service, as well as those exclusive to the enhanced Hulu + Live TV offering. Premium channels including HBO, Cinemax, Showtime, Starz, and ESPN+ can be added to any plan for a monthly upcharge.

Meanwhile, if you’re a Hulu + Live TV subscriber, there are two types of add-ons you can use. One is Feature Add-ons that increase your cloud DVR storage from 50 to 200 hours or allow you to watch on unlimited screens at home or up to five outside your home (these two can also be bundled together). The other type is Network Add-ons, or additional channels you can watch live such as sports, entertainment, or Spanish-language programming.

How Much Are Hulu Add-Ons?

The price of add-ons depends, but most of them range between $6.99-$14.99 per month. Note this cost is over and above the cost of your subscription, as the name “add-on” implies. Unfortunately Hulu doesn’t offer bundles of add-on premium channels such as HBO, Showtime, and Starz.

Why Can’t I Add Add-Ons to Hulu?

You may notice some disabled add-ons within your account, signified by locks in place of the “plus” icons. This is because these items, such as Enhanced Cloud DVR or Unlimited Screens, are specific to Hulu’s Live TV streaming service. If you only have the base service you’re streaming all your content by default, so you don’t have DVR functionality. You’re also limited to watching on two screens simultaneiously, and you don’t have the ability to upgrade this.