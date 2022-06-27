What to Know: To use a table, select New > Google Docs > Blank document > Insert > Table > 1x1 grid.

> > > > > 1x1 grid. To use a shape, select Insert > Drawing > New > Shape > Shapes > Rectangle .

> > > > > . To use a picture, select Insert > Image > Search the web.

This article will show you how to add a border in Google Docs. Unfortunately, no default feature is available to add borders easily, but you can use one of the workarounds here.

How to Do Borders on Google Docs With a Table

Using a table is the simplest solution. A single-celled table can surround a text block and act as the border on Google Docs. Make a table before typing the content in the document.

Select New > Google Docs > Blank document. Select Insert > Table > 1x1 grid to display a single-celled table on the document. Drag the horizontal and vertical borders to re-size the table to match the planned layout of the content. For instance, drag it to the foot of the page to create a pseudo-border around the text. You can format the table (or the "border") with two methods. Select each vertical and horizontal line of the table individually (press Ctrl to select them all). Then, use the Border color, Border width, and Border dash dropdowns to format the table.

Right-click inside the table to display Table properties on the right. Select Color > Table border to change the border's thickness and the Cell background color picker for any color within the table borders. Type your content inside the table borders.

Add a Border By Drawing a Shape

You can draw a border with any rectangular shape. Use the steps below to take advantage of the Drawing tool in Google Docs to make a border.

Select Insert > Drawing > New. From the toolbar of the drawing canvas, select Shape > Shapes > Rectangle. Drag the mouse on the canvas and then release the mouse to draw the shape. Select the dropdowns for Border color, Border weight, and Border dash to customize the look of the shape. Double click anywhere inside the shape and start typing to insert text inside the shape. You can also select Text Box and click anywhere inside the shape. Start typing to enter the contents that will go on the page. Select Save and close to insert the shape on the document. Drag the anchor points on the four sides to resize and re-position the shape if necessary. Double-click on the shape to open the Drawing canvas again to edit. Alternatively, select the shape and choose Edit from the toolbar at the bottom of the shape. For instance, the default border color is black, and the background color is blue. You can change it to your preference.

Use an Image to Add a Border

Picking an image of a frame or page borders is the most creative way to beautify your Google document. It's also apt for creating flyers, invitation cards, and brochures that will look better with decorative borders.

Select Insert > Image > Search the web. Search the web with keywords like "frames" or "borders." From the search results, choose the appropriate look that matches the type of content for the page. Select Insert. Select and drag any corner handle to resize the image of the border. As this is an image, you cannot type text over it. Select the image and select the Behind text from the formatting toolbar at the bottom of the image. The image is now behind any text you type over it. Enter the text for the document.