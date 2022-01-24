Acer's New Chromebooks Are Tough and Environmentally Friendly

Acer has introduced four new Chromebooks whose designs and features are specially optimized for students.

According to the announcement, the lineup is made up of the Acer Chromebook Spin 311, 314, 511, and 512, all of which come with a reinforced chassis, shock-absorbing bumpers, and a special drainage system to protect against spills. The devices’ touchpads are even made out of environmentally-friendly OceanGlass, a material made out of plastic waste taken from the ocean.

Chrome

The Spin 311 has an 11.6-inch convertible touchscreen display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass infused with ionic silver to resist odors and stains. Powering the 311 is a MediaTek MT8183 CPU and an up to 15-hour battery life. This device will be available in North America starting March at $399.99.

The 314 has a 14-inch Full HD touchscreen display protected by an anti-glare coating and flare-reducing webcam, allowing the Chromebook to be used in bright lighting without much headache. Other features include DTS Audio for high-quality sound, 10 hours of battery life, and the latest N-series Intel processors. The 314 will be available in North America in the second half of 2022 at $427.99.

Acer

The Chromebook 511 is similar to the 314 as it also shares the same anti-glare coating and Intel processors but is more affordable due to fewer overall features and the smaller size. It makes up for this with an up to 12-hour battery life and a $349.99 price tag. The 511 will be available starting February.

The 512 boasts three separate processors: two Intel Celeron CPUs and one Pentium Silver, allowing this Chromebook to deliver fast performance, and a taller 12-inch display with 3:2 ratio for more productivity. It’s ideal for remote learning with anti-glare features, two built-in microphones, and a 12-hour battery life. It’ll be available in North America starting January at $349.99.