Acer’s Latest Swift Laptop Will Keep You Secure but Won’t Weigh You Down

Acer's newest 16-inch OLED laptop offers performance and security while remaining comparatively lightweight.

Not content with the two other new Swift models it released in 2022, Acer is expanding the series even further with the Acer Swift Edge (SFA16-41). Acer calls the computer its lightest 16-inch OLED laptop, at a little over half an inch thick and weighing slightly over two and a half pounds.

Acer

A lack of weight isn't the Swift Edge's only advertised feature, of course. The new laptop also uses a 3840x2400 4K OLED display with a less than 0.2s response time, providing what Acer calls "sublime image clarity." And that screen is supported with an AMD Ryzen 6000 Series processor (or a Ryzen PRO 6000, depending on the version you choose) for solid performance and speed.

It also supports high-speed wireless connections through Wi-Fi 6E for smooth streaming and offers a number of different ports: USB-A, two fast-charging USB-C ports, HDMI 2.1, and an audio jack.

Acer

Those same Ryzen 6000 Series processors also utilize Microsoft's Pluton security chip, which is enabled by default. So between Pluton's added protections for encryption keys and other important information, along with the laptop's support for biometric authentication, the Swift Edge will be tougher to crack.

The new Acer Swift Edge (SFA16-41) releases sometime in October, starting at $1499.99 in the US. It should be popping up in China and Europe around the same time, for ¥7999 and €1499, respectively.