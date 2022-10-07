News > Computers Acer’s Latest Swift Laptop Will Keep You Secure but Won’t Weigh You Down The 4K display is also backed by a Ryzen 6000 Series processor By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on October 7, 2022 12:14PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Computers Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Acer's newest 16-inch OLED laptop offers performance and security while remaining comparatively lightweight. Not content with the two other new Swift models it released in 2022, Acer is expanding the series even further with the Acer Swift Edge (SFA16-41). Acer calls the computer its lightest 16-inch OLED laptop, at a little over half an inch thick and weighing slightly over two and a half pounds. Acer A lack of weight isn't the Swift Edge's only advertised feature, of course. The new laptop also uses a 3840x2400 4K OLED display with a less than 0.2s response time, providing what Acer calls "sublime image clarity." And that screen is supported with an AMD Ryzen 6000 Series processor (or a Ryzen PRO 6000, depending on the version you choose) for solid performance and speed. It also supports high-speed wireless connections through Wi-Fi 6E for smooth streaming and offers a number of different ports: USB-A, two fast-charging USB-C ports, HDMI 2.1, and an audio jack. Acer Those same Ryzen 6000 Series processors also utilize Microsoft's Pluton security chip, which is enabled by default. So between Pluton's added protections for encryption keys and other important information, along with the laptop's support for biometric authentication, the Swift Edge will be tougher to crack. The new Acer Swift Edge (SFA16-41) releases sometime in October, starting at $1499.99 in the US. It should be popping up in China and Europe around the same time, for ¥7999 and €1499, respectively. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit