Acer’s Chromebook 516 GE Makes It Easier to Get Your Cloud Gaming On

Acer is getting ready to release its first laptop that's been optimized to handle cloud gaming: the Acer Chromebook 516 GE.

If you've considered Chromebooks before, but held off due to their gaming limitations, Acer's upcoming Chromebook 516 GE may be worth a look. While it's still a Chromebook, meaning it's still limited in what games you can install on it (unless you replace Chrome OS), it's also been built for cloud gaming. Ultimately, your only limits are the game streaming services you subscribe to.

Acer

The 516 GE comes with a 16-inch (2560x1600) high-resolution In-Plane Switching display for smooth visuals with a high refresh rate, so your games will look good and respond nicely. You'll also have a choice between an Intel Core i5-1240P or an Intel Core i7-1260P processor, along with either 8GB or 16GB Dual-channel SDRAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage.

Since it's meant to stream games, the 516 GE also supports RJ-45 2.5G ethernet LAN and Wi-Fi 6E—which means much faster and more solid connections, so long as your internet is up to snuff. And the up to 9 hours of battery life should allow you to play just about whatever you want for as long as you want, no matter where you are.

Acer

Of course, what you can play also depends on what streaming services you use. But even if you haven't signed up for any cloud gaming plans yet, purchasing a 516 GE will also land you a free three month trial of Amazon Luna for a limited time.

You can get ahold of your own Acer Chromebook 516 GE in the US later this month (a specific date has not been given yet), starting at $649.99. It releases in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East in December, starting at €999.