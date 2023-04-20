Acer Teases Batch of Powerful Gaming Laptops and a Blazing-Fast Desktop

Acer held a global press conference today, unveiling a slew of forthcoming products, including plenty of new gaming laptops.

First, Acer is adding 13th Gen Intel Core processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs to new Predator gaming laptops. The Predator Triton 17 X takes full advantage of these upgrades, with the max configuration featuring an Intel Core i9-13900HX processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 GPU, and a WQXGA mini-LED (AmLED) display with an impressive 250Hz refresh rate. The laptop launches in May and starts at an eye-watering $3,800.

Looking for a budget-friendly alternative? The Predator Helios Neo 16 still features a 13th Gen Intel Core HXZ processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU but starts at a more modest $1,200. It also launches in May. The Predator Triton 14 takes a best-of-both-worlds approach, offering powerful internal specs and a similar mini LED display to the Triton 17 X, with a reduced price tag of $1,500.

Acer

Acer also announced a new gaming desktop, the Predator Orion X. It can support CPUs up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900KS and GPUs up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090. The chassis is compact and fully upgradeable, making this a decent choice for the tinkerers and DIYers out there. It launches in September and starts at $3,000.

Finally, what would a gaming desktop be without an appropriate display? Acer announced a pair of them today, starting with the 44.5” Nitro V curved gaming monitor. This display features a 1500R QHD panel, 32:9 aspect ratio, and 165Hz refresh rate, all for around $1,000. The Predator X34 V gaming monitor is also curved but smaller at 34 inches. It costs $1,300. Both displays go on sale sometime before the end of the year.

Acer

Acer makes more than just computers, and weirdly, the company took today’s event to officially announce a new smart bike, an air purifier, and other odds-and-ends.