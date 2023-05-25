Acer Teases 2 New Laptops Perfect for Gaming and Creating

Acer just revealed two upcoming laptops that are powerful enough for AAA gaming but with many features to suit regular users.

First up, the new Predator Triton 16 is an absolute beast. Acer claims it easily handles "intense AAA" computer games. This machine is powerful, thanks to a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU. You can customize this laptop with up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 2TBs of SSD storage.

Acer

This gaming laptop has an ultra-bright (500 nits) 16-inch display that features a 240Hz refresh rate and support for Nvidia G-Sync. It’s also extremely thin, at just 0.78 inches, and boasts a modest form factor, making it a good choice for competitive gaming environments or a standard office. The Predator Triton 16 launches in September with a starting price of $1,800.

The Swift Edge 16 is more of a general-use laptop that’s perfect for creative work, browsing the web, and some gaming. It features the latest AMD Ryzen 7040 series processor and an AMD Radeon 780M graphics card. The 16-inch 3.2K OLED display boasts a 120Hz refresh rate. Interestingly, this laptop supports the recently-launched Wi-Fi 7 standard, adding a futureproof sheen to any potential purchase. The Windows 11 PC comes with up to 32GB of RAM, up to 2TB of storage, and enhanced fans for cooling. It ships in July with a starting price of $1,300.

Acer

Acer also unveiled a forthcoming mesh router called the Connect Vero W6m. This tri-band router places a heavy emphasis on privacy and security, as it adheres to strict European equipment standards. The company hasn’t yet released pricing or availability information for this product.