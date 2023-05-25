News > Computers Acer Teases 2 New Laptops Perfect for Gaming and Creating Introducing the Predator Triton 16 and the Swift Edge 16 By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on May 25, 2023 09:00AM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Computers Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Tech Leaders Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Women in Gaming Acer just revealed two upcoming laptops that are powerful enough for AAA gaming but with many features to suit regular users. First up, the new Predator Triton 16 is an absolute beast. Acer claims it easily handles "intense AAA" computer games. This machine is powerful, thanks to a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU. You can customize this laptop with up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 2TBs of SSD storage. Acer This gaming laptop has an ultra-bright (500 nits) 16-inch display that features a 240Hz refresh rate and support for Nvidia G-Sync. It’s also extremely thin, at just 0.78 inches, and boasts a modest form factor, making it a good choice for competitive gaming environments or a standard office. The Predator Triton 16 launches in September with a starting price of $1,800. The Swift Edge 16 is more of a general-use laptop that’s perfect for creative work, browsing the web, and some gaming. It features the latest AMD Ryzen 7040 series processor and an AMD Radeon 780M graphics card. The 16-inch 3.2K OLED display boasts a 120Hz refresh rate. Interestingly, this laptop supports the recently-launched Wi-Fi 7 standard, adding a futureproof sheen to any potential purchase. The Windows 11 PC comes with up to 32GB of RAM, up to 2TB of storage, and enhanced fans for cooling. It ships in July with a starting price of $1,300. Acer Acer also unveiled a forthcoming mesh router called the Connect Vero W6m. This tri-band router places a heavy emphasis on privacy and security, as it adheres to strict European equipment standards. The company hasn’t yet released pricing or availability information for this product. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit