Acer's New Predator Gaming Laptops are Thin, Light, and Powerful

Computing giant Acer took to CES today to unveil a number of gadgets designed for hardcore gamers.

First up, the company’s Predator line of gaming laptops is set to receive a serious upgrade. The Predator Helios 16 and Predator Helios 18 are top-of-the-line offerings with 13th Gen Intel Core processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 GPUs.

Acer

These laptops are larger than ever, with availability for 16-inch and 18-inch models. Both models feature robust display technology, thanks to 250Hz LED panels. These laptops go up to 32GB of RAM and offer up to 2TB of solid-state storage. They boast a thinner form factor than previous Predator iterations, with slim bezels and a simple matte chassis.

Acer is also readying a pair of gaming laptops aimed toward casual players, the Nitro 16 and Nitro 17. These computers offer similar, though slightly reduced, specs to the Predator line, but with an even slimmer and lighter form factor.

It’s not just gaming laptops on the menu, either. Acer is also readying some new gaming monitors. The Predator X45 is, as the name suggests, a massive 45-inch OLED display, complete with a 240Hz refresh rate and an 800R curved panel.

Acer

The Predator X27U is a more modest offering with a 27-inch OLED display, the same 240Hz refresh rate, and a standard flat-panel design. It features a peak brightness of 1000 nits and is HDR10 compatible.

The Predator Helios 16 will be available in March, starting at $1,650. The Predator Helios 18 hits stores in April, starting at $1,700. The Predator X45 gaming monitor ships sometime next year, starting at $1,700. The smaller Predator X27U is also coming next year, costing $1,100.

Both Nitro models are set to release in May, with the Nitro 16 coming in at $1,200 and the Nitro 17 starting at $1,250.

