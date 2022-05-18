News > Computers Acer Reveals New SpatialLabs Stereoscopic 3D Monitors The View and View Pro are lightweight and in 4K By Cesar Cadenas Cesar Cadenas Twitter Writer California State University - Long Beach Cesar Cadenas has been writing about the tech industry since 2016 on a variety of topics like cryptocurrency, video games, the latest gadgets, and much more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on May 18, 2022 11:52AM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Computers Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Acer is introducing two new monitors to its SpatialLabs lineup with the ability to display in stereoscopic 3D. The SpatialLabs View and View Pro are both 15.6-inch 4K displays that can be connected to a PC and provide glasses-free 3D imaging. The difference between them is how they're meant to be used—the base View model is more for entertainment, and the View Pro focuses on work environments. Acer The SpatialLabs View can display stereoscopic 3D thanks to its TrueGame app. According to Acer, it utilized developer information about game models and environments to present games in 3D. Not every game will support stereoscopic 3D, but Acer has a list of over 50 titles that do, including God of War and Forza Horizon 5. Activating 3D on the View appears to be pretty easy. Acer states all you have to do is open the TrueGame app and select the game you want in 3D. The View Pro, on the other hand, has Model Viewer. This app allows creators to bring assets together and display them as a 3D model. The Pro supports all the major file formats and 3D design software such as Solidworks and Cinema 4D. It also sports Sketchfab integration giving access to a massive library of free and premium 3D assets for projects. Acer The two monitors share some features. They're both 3.3lbs, cover the Adobe RGB color space, and have a standalone VESA mount on the back. The SpatialLabs View will launch Summer 2022, starting at $1,099. Acer has not yet announced its release date or price tag for the View Pro. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit