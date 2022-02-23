Acer Adds New Models to Its Swift Laptop Lineup

Acer is adding two lightweight laptops to its repertoire, the Swift 3 and Swift 5, both designed with business executives in mind.

These new laptops will be powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core CPU and Iris Xe GPU inside a light housing which includes a touchscreen display and massive storage capacity. Other noteworthy features include Acer's TwinAir cooling system and improved noise reduction.

Acer

The Swift 3 ($849.99) is a 14-inch laptop with a touchscreen display that can output at either 16:9 Quad HD or Full HD. Available in three colors, this device also has up to 2TB of storage and the company's TwinAir cooling system, which Acer claims improves thermal performance by almost 66 percent.



The Swift 5 ($1,599) has everything included with the Swift 3 but adds more features. The Swift 5 is made of high-grade aluminum and compacts everything into a machine that is less than an inch thick, weighing in at a measly 2.65 pounds.

Its touchpad is made of OceanGlass, a recycled, ocean-bound plastic waste. Other Swift 5 features include a fingerprint reader on the power button for fast and secure logins, Temporal Noise Reduction for high-grade audio on calls, and Corning Gorilla Glass protecting the screen.



Acer

Both models have essential ports for HDMI 2.1 and USB Type-C, but the Swift 5 adds Thunderbolt ports for Apple devices. However, the Swift 5 has a comparatively short 10-hour battery life.

The Swift 3 and 5 will be available in the US starting June 2022.