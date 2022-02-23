News > Computers Acer Adds New Models to Its Swift Laptop Lineup Both house the latest Intel processor and GPU architecture By Cesar Cadenas Cesar Cadenas Twitter Writer California State University - Long Beach Cesar Cadenas has been writing about the tech industry since 2016 on a variety of topics like cryptocurrency, video games, the latest gadgets, and much more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on February 23, 2022 01:38PM EST Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Computers Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More Acer is adding two lightweight laptops to its repertoire, the Swift 3 and Swift 5, both designed with business executives in mind. These new laptops will be powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core CPU and Iris Xe GPU inside a light housing which includes a touchscreen display and massive storage capacity. Other noteworthy features include Acer's TwinAir cooling system and improved noise reduction. Acer The Swift 3 ($849.99) is a 14-inch laptop with a touchscreen display that can output at either 16:9 Quad HD or Full HD. Available in three colors, this device also has up to 2TB of storage and the company's TwinAir cooling system, which Acer claims improves thermal performance by almost 66 percent.The Swift 5 ($1,599) has everything included with the Swift 3 but adds more features. The Swift 5 is made of high-grade aluminum and compacts everything into a machine that is less than an inch thick, weighing in at a measly 2.65 pounds. Its touchpad is made of OceanGlass, a recycled, ocean-bound plastic waste. Other Swift 5 features include a fingerprint reader on the power button for fast and secure logins, Temporal Noise Reduction for high-grade audio on calls, and Corning Gorilla Glass protecting the screen. Acer Both models have essential ports for HDMI 2.1 and USB Type-C, but the Swift 5 adds Thunderbolt ports for Apple devices. However, the Swift 5 has a comparatively short 10-hour battery life. The Swift 3 and 5 will be available in the US starting June 2022. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit