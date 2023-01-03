News > Computers Acer Readies New Standalone Chromebox and All-in-One Modular Computing System Repairs and upgrades have never been so easy By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on January 3, 2023 01:46PM EST Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Computers Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Tech Leaders Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Women in Gaming Acer has just teased a refresh to its standalone Chromebox computer, along with a new modular SKU aimed at enterprise consumers. For the unfamiliar, a Chromebox is a Chrome-powered device similar to a Mac Mini, as it requires a standalone monitor. Acer’s forthcoming Chromebox CXI5 is packed with high-end specs, with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, fast Wi-Fi 6, four standard USB ports, two USB-C ports, and a pair of dual HDMI 2.1 ports, allowing simultaneous integration with up to four monitors. Acer The company also announced the Chromebox Enterprise CXI5, which is designed for business users. The specs are exactly the same as the standard CXI5, but with integrated management tools for enterprise customers, along with low-power consumption modes and a more efficient charger for powering external devices. The surprises don't stop there. Acer is further serving enterprise customers with the launch of the fully modular Add-In-One 24. This kit is basically a Chromebox CXI5 attached to the back of a 24-inch FHD 1080p monitor. The monitor includes a number of office-friendly upgrades, such as a 5 MP webcam, dual microphones, a pair of speakers, and AI-enhanced noise reduction. Acer The modular design comes in handy when going in for service, repairs, or upgrades. Just remove the Chromebox from the back and swap it to a new display, or vice versa in the case of a malfunctioning monitor. The Chromebox refresh will be available early next year, starting at $280. The Add-In-One 24 modular system also launches early next year and starts at $610. Looking for more 2023 CES coverage? Check out all of Lifewire's CES news right here. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit