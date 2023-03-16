Acer Improves Its Glasses-Free 3D Gaming Tech With More Customization

Acer’s glasses-free SpatialLabs TrueGame 3D technology is getting a major boost and some new features.

The new 3D Ultra mode brings enhanced stereoscopic rendering for increased depth and life-like geometry during use, according to an email sent to Lifewire. The end result? A more believable and immersive 3D image when gaming on a SpatialLabs glasses-free display.

Acer

It works by combining several technologies at once, such as camera-based eye tracking, stereoscopic imaging, and real-time scene rendering. The new mode also activates glasses-free 3D with just the push of a button. The eye tracking and the real-time rendering give this modern technology a leg up compared to older stereoscopic 3D devices like Nintendo’s 3DS portable console.

The tech was originally announced in January, but the software update also brings in new features, like 3D Sense. This is basically a collection of customization configurations to match different player preferences. 3D Sense lets players automatically make macro adjustments to the system regarding visual details, effects, and 3D intensity.

Acer

The tech is specifically tailored to each game, so the available preferences will always make sense for what you are playing. To that end, not every game will be available at launch, but most major AAA titles are supported.

“The viewing experiences of today’s gamers are greatly limited with 2D display devices. This changes with SpatialLabs TrueGame as we continue to push the envelope of the 3D gaming experience by adding full geometric 3D and unleashing the power of stereoscopic 3D technology,” said Jerry Kao, Co-COO, Acer Inc, in the press release.

The update is already live and is supported on the Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition gaming laptop and the Acer SpatialLabs View display, with more supported products coming soon. They have also announced a presence at next week’s Game Developers Conference (GDC) to offer further details.