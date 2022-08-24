Acer Bets Big on Green - Launches New Eco-Friendly Laptops

There’s a little rumor going around that planet Earth can only provide so many resources and humans have done their dangdest to gobble them all up like a deranged Pac-Man.

This had led to a move toward sustainability in the tech sector, and Acer wants to position itself at the forefront of this movement. To that end, the company just announced a couple of new Vero laptops designed with eco-friendly materials.

Acer

First up is the Acer Chromebook Vero 514. This computer is made from a variety of recycled plastics (up to 50 percent in the case of some components) and emphasizes increased durability, as holding on to a computer is better for the environment than continuously buying new ones. Acers says this Vero model meets MIL-STD-810H military-grade standards, letting you stow it in a backpack without worry, even if you get caught in the rain.

The specs don’t take a backseat to eco-friendly materials, though. The Vero 514 starts with an Intel i3 CPU but goes all the way up to a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor. The laptop also boasts a touch-enabled color-accurate display, RAM options up to 16GB, and SSD options up to 256GB.

Acer also announced a sibling laptop targeted toward professionals, the Enterprise Vero 514. This Chromebook boasts all of the features of the consumer-focused version but places an increased emphasis on enterprise-based software applications.

They also made some fairly intriguing announcements regarding the future of the company. Acer has vowed to be 100 percent reliant on renewable energy by 2035, with a promise to build every product released with at least 30 percent recycled plastic by 2025. The tech giant’s packaging has also received a complete eco-friendly overhaul.

As for the new laptops, prices start at $500 with availability sometime in mid-October.

