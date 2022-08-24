News > Computers Acer Bets Big on Green - Launches New Eco-Friendly Laptops Powerful specs and increased durability By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on August 24, 2022 10:23AM EDT Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Computers Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming There’s a little rumor going around that planet Earth can only provide so many resources and humans have done their dangdest to gobble them all up like a deranged Pac-Man. This had led to a move toward sustainability in the tech sector, and Acer wants to position itself at the forefront of this movement. To that end, the company just announced a couple of new Vero laptops designed with eco-friendly materials. Acer First up is the Acer Chromebook Vero 514. This computer is made from a variety of recycled plastics (up to 50 percent in the case of some components) and emphasizes increased durability, as holding on to a computer is better for the environment than continuously buying new ones. Acers says this Vero model meets MIL-STD-810H military-grade standards, letting you stow it in a backpack without worry, even if you get caught in the rain. The specs don’t take a backseat to eco-friendly materials, though. The Vero 514 starts with an Intel i3 CPU but goes all the way up to a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor. The laptop also boasts a touch-enabled color-accurate display, RAM options up to 16GB, and SSD options up to 256GB. Acer also announced a sibling laptop targeted toward professionals, the Enterprise Vero 514. This Chromebook boasts all of the features of the consumer-focused version but places an increased emphasis on enterprise-based software applications. They also made some fairly intriguing announcements regarding the future of the company. Acer has vowed to be 100 percent reliant on renewable energy by 2035, with a promise to build every product released with at least 30 percent recycled plastic by 2025. The tech giant’s packaging has also received a complete eco-friendly overhaul. As for the new laptops, prices start at $500 with availability sometime in mid-October. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit